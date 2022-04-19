Trocars Market Size to Grow by 264.1 Mn | 42% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Apr 19, 2022, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Trocars Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (cutting trocars and dilating trocars) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). One of the major factors driving the trocars industry is the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries.
Vendor Insights
Trocars Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Ackermann Instrumente GmbH
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- BNR Co.Ltd.
- Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd.
- Conmed Corp.
- Eberle GmbH and Co. KG
- GENICON Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- LaproSurge Ltd.
- LocaMed Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc
- Novatech
- Peters Surgical
- Purple Surgical
- Seemann Technologies GmbH
- SURKON MEDICAL
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc.
- Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd.
- XION GmbH
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for trocars. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.
The expansion of the trocars market in North America will be aided by an increase in the number of laparoscopic surgeries and rising demand for disposable trocars.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Trocars Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The cutting trocars category will grow its market share significantly. Because of the rising number of laparoscopic procedures worldwide, the introduction of lancet features in bladed trocars, and the launch of transconjunctival 23 and 25-gauge trocar systems with a self-sealing option, the global cutting trocars market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Vendors are improving their existing cutting trocars by adding features such as lower penetrating force and changing the design and edge. As a result, lancet-bladed trocars with low piercing and cutting force, symmetrical wound architecture, and linear wound apposition have been developed. During the forecast period, these initiatives will promote segment growth.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the major factors driving the trocars industry is the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is the emergence of balloon BTT. One of the problems impeding the expansion of the trocars market is the complications associated with them.
|
Trocars Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 264.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.29
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, BNR Co.Ltd., Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd., Conmed Corp., Eberle GmbH and Co. KG, GENICON Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LaproSurge Ltd., LocaMed Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Novatech, Peters Surgical, Purple Surgical, Seemann Technologies GmbH, SURKON MEDICAL, The Cooper Companies Inc., UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc., Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd., and XION GmbH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
