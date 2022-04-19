Trocars Market Size to Grow by 264.1 Mn | 42% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Trocars Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

B Braun Melsungen AG

BNR Co.Ltd.

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd.

Conmed Corp.

Eberle GmbH and Co. KG

GENICON Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

LaproSurge Ltd.

LocaMed Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Novatech

Peters Surgical

Purple Surgical

Seemann Technologies GmbH

SURKON MEDICAL

The Cooper Companies Inc.

UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc.

Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd.

XION GmbH

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for trocars. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

The expansion of the trocars market in North America will be aided by an increase in the number of laparoscopic surgeries and rising demand for disposable trocars.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Trocars Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The cutting trocars category will grow its market share significantly. Because of the rising number of laparoscopic procedures worldwide, the introduction of lancet features in bladed trocars, and the launch of transconjunctival 23 and 25-gauge trocar systems with a self-sealing option, the global cutting trocars market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Vendors are improving their existing cutting trocars by adding features such as lower penetrating force and changing the design and edge. As a result, lancet-bladed trocars with low piercing and cutting force, symmetrical wound architecture, and linear wound apposition have been developed. During the forecast period, these initiatives will promote segment growth.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the trocars industry is the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is the emergence of balloon BTT. One of the problems impeding the expansion of the trocars market is the complications associated with them.

Trocars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 264.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, BNR Co.Ltd., Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Co.Ltd., Conmed Corp., Eberle GmbH and Co. KG, GENICON Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LaproSurge Ltd., LocaMed Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Novatech, Peters Surgical, Purple Surgical, Seemann Technologies GmbH, SURKON MEDICAL, The Cooper Companies Inc., UNIMAX MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc., Victor Medical Instruments Co.Ltd., and XION GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Cutting trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cutting trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cutting trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cutting trocars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cutting trocars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dilating trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dilating trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dilating trocars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dilating trocars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dilating trocars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Exhibit 85: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 86: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 B Braun Melsungen AG

Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 88: B Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 89: B Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 90: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 91: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: B Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.5 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 93: Conmed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Conmed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 97: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.7 LaproSurge Ltd.

Exhibit 102: LaproSurge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: LaproSurge Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: LaproSurge Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 105: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 108: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Novatech

Exhibit 110: Novatech - Overview



Exhibit 111: Novatech - Key offerings

10.10 Peters Surgical

Exhibit 112: Peters Surgical - Overview



Exhibit 113: Peters Surgical - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Peters Surgical - Key offerings

10.11 Purple Surgical

Exhibit 115: Purple Surgical - Overview



Exhibit 116: Purple Surgical - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Purple Surgical - Key offerings

10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

Exhibit 118: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

