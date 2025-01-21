TrojAI Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

SAINT JOHN, NB and BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrojAI, a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) security solutions, has joined the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. The program enables access to advanced AI services and go-to-market support and will continue to drive innovation and growth for TrojAI.

The Pegasus Program gives Microsoft channels and customers access to TrojAI's innovative platform, which empowers enterprises to safeguard AI applications and models both at build time and run time. With the increasing enterprise adoption of AI, attack surfaces are expanding, leading to a proliferation of threats on AI systems. TrojAI addresses these risks and secures AI applications and models by continuously testing AI models in development and dynamically protecting AI models in production.

"Microsoft is a key collaborator for TrojAI and our customers," said Lee Weiner, CEO of TrojAI. "We're excited to continue to build with Microsoft and support our Azure customers. Joining the Pegasus Program accelerates our mission to enable the secure adoption of AI around the world."

The Microsoft Pegasus Program is an invite-only initiative under the Microsoft for Startups umbrella, designed to support growth-stage startups in scaling their businesses. It connects startups with Microsoft's technical and go-to-market expertise.

"TrojAI's participation in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program highlights the critical importance of securing AI in today's enterprise landscape," said Kevin Magee, Global Director of Cybersecurity Startups at Microsoft for Startups. "TrojAI's technology aligns with our mission to empower startups to deliver secure and scalable AI solutions."

TrojAI supports Microsoft solutions such as Azure AI Foundry and Azure OpenAI Service so that organizations can both test AI models at build time and protect them at run time.

About TrojAI

TrojAI is a comprehensive AI security platform that protects AI/ML applications and models. The best-in-class platform empowers enterprises to safeguard AI applications and models both at build time and run time. TrojAI Detect automatically red teams AI models, safeguarding model behavior and delivering remediation guidance prior to deployment. TrojAI Defend is a firewall that protects enterprises from real-time threats. Built by data scientists and cybersecurity experts, TrojAI secures the largest enterprises with a highly scalable, performant and extensible solution. Follow TrojAI on LinkedIn .

