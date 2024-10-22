Tronsmart Announces Mirtune S100 Speaker and Sounfii Q20S Hi-Res Headphones: High-Quality Sound to Go

-With a portable design, Tronsmart Mirtune S100 boosts loud outdoor sound, while Sounfii Q20 and Sounfii Q20S create immersive audio for music lovers.-

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, a global audio brand, today unveils the Mirune S100 portable Bluetooth speaker, and the Sounfii Q20 as well as Sounfii Q20S, two headphone models with active noise cancellation. The Mirtune S100 features a retractable handle, while the Sounfii Q20S impresses with Hi-Res audio.

Mirtune S100

Rich Detail with Booming Bass in Portable Design

The 2.1-channel audio features a 30W racetrack subwoofer for deep bass and dual 10W tweeters for crisp treble, powered by 50W for clear sound without distortion. Need more bass? Press the SoundPulse button for enhanced thunderous sound. Moreover, the rugged rubber retractable handle allows you to carry it anywhere or lay it flat to fit any room.

Last Longer with Stereo Audio And Light

Listen longer with up to 20 hours of playtime, and charge devices through the speaker. With IPX7 waterproof, it is perfect for outdoor journeys. Bring tunes with it whether you are hiking in the forest or camping beside the river. Plus, pair two speakers to immerse yourself in true wireless stereo audio. And turn on the customizable light show to set a great ambiance.

Sounfii Q20S & Q20

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for Superior Sound

The Sounfii Q20S features Hi-Res audio for excellent sound, and the hybrid active noise cancellation eliminates 90% of ambient noise, including baby cries and people's talk on busy streets. While the Sounfii Q20 ANC headphones block out 85% of noise. With 60 hours of playtime, seal yourself in the music world with the comfortable design.

Tailored Sound And Clear Calls

All three portable products support customizable EQ. Beyond 5 EQ presets, manually adjust the sound via Tronsmart APP to get the best music experience. And enjoy clear calls with friends via their built-in microphones for seamless conversations.

Conclusion

Tronsmart Mirtune S100 will be available in Black and Blue for $79.99/£79.99/€79.99. Sounfii Q20S will be available in November, 2024 for $49.99/£49.99/€49.99. And Sounfii Q20 is available now. Both headphone models are available in Black and White.

Get them at tronsmart.com, amazon.com, aliexpress.com, geekbuying.com and other Tronsmart authorized platforms.

SOURCE Tronsmart