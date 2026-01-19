Tronsmart Makes Its Pro Audio Debut with Hytune S1 PA System

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, committed to delivering premium sound for music lovers of all kinds, today debuts the Hytune S1 PA system as its bold entry into professional audio. Tailored for buskers, DJs, public speakers, and content creators on the move, this all-in-one PA system is engineered as a portable stage for live performance.

Explosive 200W Audio That Fuels Every Performance

Tronsmart Hytune S1 All-In-One Portable PA System — 200W Power for Live Performances

Built to perform everywhere from street corners, backyard parties to rehearsal halls, Hytune S1 blasts 200W of power with a maximum SPL of 118dB. Driven by an 8-inch woofer and 3 mid-tweeters, the PA speaker reproduces deep lows down to 42Hz and crisp highs up to 20kHz. Designed to eliminate setup hassles, the all-in-one Hytune S1 integrates a 3-channel mixer, users can blend Bluetooth tracks with live microphone vocals and guitar without extra equipment.

Combining speaker, amplifier, mixer, and effects processor into one rugged unit, it relieves the burden of hauling heavy gears, allowing performers, instructors, and presenters to focus on the moment. Its 4 positioning options deliver wide vertical and horizontal coverage, adapting effortlessly from intimate get-togethers to public speeches and ensuring your voice resonates with the audience.

All-In-One Portable Stage for Nonstop Shows

With an ergonomic handle on top, the all-in-one speaker is designed for easy transport to band practices, gigs, fitness sessions, and more. Tuned for professional audio, it offers 8 connection options, including dual XLR/TRS combo inputs for condenser microphones or instruments, plus AUX and U-disk playback. Moreover, when the crowd calls for another encore, the 18-hour battery powers your show from open mic night to all-day festivals, turning every performance into an unforgettable sonic experience with uncompromising sound.

Next-Gen Live Streams with Immersive Stereo

Content creators will love the high-fidelity audio through dual live channels via OTG and 3.5mm inputs. No more leaving your audience waiting while you make adjustments. Enter the App and get full remote control of volume, sound modes, reverb, and EQ — without stepping away from the camera. Pair two Hytune S1 for an immersive stereo soundstage that turns up the volume and the energy. An automatic anti-feedback algorithm instantly detects and suppresses unwanted squeals, delivering pure audio for worry-free performance.

Price And Availability

Tronsmart Hytune S1 will be available in Mexico and Peru for 299.99 USD / 6999 MXN / 1099 PEN. Get it on Tronsmart, MercadoLibre, and other authorized distributors.

