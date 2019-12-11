Tronsmart Releases the Element T6 Max

"It's a sharp looking speaker. We meticulously designed the T6 Max to look and sound stunning so that it fits anywhere in the household and is powerful enough for outdoor activities. We wanted people to actually be proud to display and use the T6 Max everywhere, people can really feel the music instead of just listening," said Tronsmart's G.M. Eric Cheng.

SoundPulse™ technology enables deeper bass & more distinct vocals

Engineered with patented SoundPulse™ technology, the T6 Max can produce spectacular sound with deeper bass, richer mids and clearer highs with less distortion and electrostatic noise from a compact size.

Room-filling 360-degree sound that lasts all day long

The T6 Max has four tweeters, one woofer and a custom-designed array of eight passive radiators. All these are finely engineered inside to spread 360-degree sound for a room-filling experience. With a built-in 12000 mAh rechargeable li-ion battery pack (6*2000 mAh 18650 batteries), the T6 Max gives you up to 20 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge (based on 50% volume level).

Truly wireless stereo sound

Wirelessly connect two T6 Max speakers for an extraordinarily audio experience. With the latest Bluetooth 5.0, T6 Max delivers stable and faster connectivity with enhanced range up to 33ft resulting in a true home theatre experience. It's also IPX5 water resistant and can effortlessly pair with an NFC-enabled smart-phone so consumers can seamlessly stream music, worry free, anywhere in the household with a simple tap.

One tap voice assistance

Easily activate a voice assistant in Bluetooth mode from a smart device by tapping the dedicated button on the control panel. T6 Max is compatible with Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa-enabled devices (Echo Dot/Echo Input).

Get a $99.99 T6 Max Bluetooth Speaker at: https://bit.ly/36qvPsB

To contact Tronsmart and learn more about the Element T6 Max please visit http://www.tronsmart.com.

PR Contact - marketing@tronsmart.com, 86-755-23603740

About Tronsmart

Founded by Eric Cheng who proudly considered himself a geek in 2013, the core value of Tronsmart is to make life easier for all the people with their high-tech, high-quality and high-performance products. "Powering You Ahead" is Tronsmart's slogan and motion, this very simple belief keeps and always will keep them continually creating more incredible products for the years to come and benefiting more people on this planet.

