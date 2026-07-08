The relaunch culminates a decades-long effort by Cervecería La Tropical to reclaim, restore and preserve one of Cuba's most iconic beer brands.

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropi Crystal reclaims its authentic brand identity after a settlement involving a dispute on the rights in the U.S. over the trade dress of the original Cuban Cristal beer.

Cervecería La Tropical today announced the relaunch of Tropi Crystal, marking a family reunification with its original founders for one of the most beloved names in Cuban brewing history.

Niek Vonk, CEO of Cervecería La Tropical in Miami and Manny Portuondo, founder of Cervecería La Tropical in Miami. Tropi Crystal reclaims its authentic brand identity and heritage. The relaunch culminates a decades-long effort by Cervecería La Tropical to reclaim, restore and preserve one of Cuba's most iconic beer brands.

Introduced by Cervecería La Tropical in Havana in 1928, the beer became one of Cuba's most recognizable beer brands. While the brand returned to the U.S. market in 2023, it's now reclaiming its authentic brand identity while honoring the heritage, craftsmanship, and legacy that helped define its place in brewing history. More than a product relaunch, the moment celebrates the restoration of a Cuban icon with the original founding family and the enduring cultural connection that has made Tropi Crystal "La Favorita de los Cubanos" for generations.

Tropi Crystal's successful litigation led to the recovery of its authentic brand identity, trade dress, trademark registrations, and heritage.

The relaunch reflects La Tropical's decades-long commitment to reclaiming, preserving and celebrating an authentic piece of Cuban cultural heritage and brewing tradition. Led by Manny Portuondo, founder of Cervecería La Tropical in Miami and a fifth-generation member of the Kohly family, the effort builds on a vision to honor the legacy of Cuba's oldest brewery, established in 1888 in Havana, while introducing its story to a new generation of consumers.

"For many people, Tropi Crystal represents memories, traditions, and a connection to home," said Manny Portuondo, founder of Cervecería La Tropical in Miami. "This relaunch is about honoring 98 years of Tropi Crystal legacy and ensuring future generations can experience an authentic piece of Cuban culture. Seeing Tropi Crystal reunited with its authentic brand identity and heritage is incredibly meaningful for our family, the Blanco Herrera family and for the community that has kept its story alive."

Today, Tropi Crystal stands as a symbol of authenticity, resilience, and cultural connection. Brewed as a refreshing Caribbean-style pilsner and inspired by the original 1928 Cristal recipe, the beer remains rooted in the traditions that have made it a favorite among generations of Cuban consumers everywhere.

"Tropi Crystal is one of the most recognizable names in Cuban brewing history," said Niek Vonk, CEO of Cervecería La Tropical in Miami. "This relaunch honors the brand's authentic 'dress' while positioning it for the future. Building on its strong foundation in South Florida, we are expanding the brand's reach, growing distribution, and introducing new consumers across the U.S. to an authentic piece of Cuban brewing heritage."

The Tropi Crystal Family Reunion will be celebrated on July 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cervecería La Tropical in Miami's Wynwood Arts District. The community gathering will bring together media, partners, and tastemakers to honor the brand's authentic identity, rich heritage, and enduring connection to the Cuban community.

Tropi Crystal is available at select retailers, restaurants, bars, and hospitality venues throughout South Florida.

For real-time updates, consumers can follow Tropi Crystal at @CervezaCrystal on Instagram, Facebook and X or visit www.cervecerialatropical.com/tropicrystal.

About Cervecería La Tropical

Cervecería La Tropical is a Miami brewery that celebrates Miami's multicultural heritage and lifestyle while honoring the 138-year legacy of its original Cuban brewery and brands such as La Tropical and Tropi Crystal. Never forgetting its Cuban soul, La Tropical's mission is to passionately handcraft premium cervezas and other beverages to bring sun, fun and rhythm to the lives of people everywhere.

SOURCE Cervecería La Tropical