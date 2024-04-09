Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Highlights First Quarter Successes with Strategic Marketing Campaign, New Cafe Openings, Awards and Positive Same-Store Sales

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe has ended the first quarter of 2024 with the successful launch of new core menu items, a strategic brand partnership, new openings and franchise agreements, alongside continued positive same-store sales.

Integrated Marketing Campaigns and Sales Drivers

Tropical Smoothie Cafe expanded its beloved menu in January with the launch of Tropic Bowls, which includes Acai, Chia Oatmeal Pudding, Green Dream Yogurt and Mixed Berry Greek Yogurt. The new bowls have proven to be a resounding win for the brand, with the actual launch outperforming the initial testing stages.

Tropic Bowls were coupled with a new line of breakfast items such as the Spinach Feta & Pesto Wrap, Sausage Egg & Cheese 'Dilla and the returning fan-favorite Cali Breakfast Flatbread. This dual-pronged product launch increased the breakfast daypart overall.

The launch of new menu items helped drive overall sales, which were above the industry average in Q1, with Tropic Bowls aiding in a positive increase in same-store sales. Coinciding with the launch of these new menu items was the introduction of a new advertising campaign featuring Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, who now serves as the brand's Tropic Time Concierge and encourages guests to treat themselves to the new Tropic Bowls.

"It's fantastic to be part of a brand that truly listens to our guests' wants and needs," said Mike Haines, a multi-unit franchisee of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Georgia. "We know that our guests look for quick, on-the-go options that are delicious, yet still fit within their lifestyle choices. The Tropic Bowls have continued to perform well because they tick each one of those boxes – more than that, they give each guest a taste of the everyday getaway that we strive to provide in our cafes."

Guest Activation

Tropic Bowls were introduced as an enticing offer for younger guests, as groups like Gen Z and Gen Alpha place high value on better-for-you, on-the-go options and continue to be a major target demographic of the brand. In an ongoing effort to connect with this audience, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also explored new media avenues during Q1, such as a February commercial during Nickelodeon's coverage of NFL's big game.

Similarly, Tropical Smoothie Cafe introduced a new relationship with Greenlight Financial Services. Kids who use Greenlight Level Up™ can sign up to earn rewards from Tropical Smoothie Cafe as they complete certain challenges within the app. This association aligns with the brand's dedication to its Inspire Better® mission, as Tropical Smoothie Cafe continuously supports causes that help kids shine brightly, especially with a smoothie in hand.

Brand Growth

Expansion continued in key markets throughout Q1, ending with 64 franchise agreements and 39 new cafe openings, both serving as a testament to the brand's robust support system and scalable business model.

Most notably, Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened its newest airport location in Q1. The franchised cafe is located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in the T Concourse and speaks to the brand's goal to meet guests where they are and provide convenient, made-to-order options that are often unavailable in airport settings.

"As an Atlanta-based company, we are honored to open in our home city's airport and to offer travelers a food and smoothie option on-the-go," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "More than 100 million travelers pass through Hartsfield-Jackson each year, offering us the opportunity to serve guests from around the world and to build greater brand awareness for Tropical Smoothie Cafe. We look forward to working with Paradies Lagardère to deliver a premier airport dining experience to travelers in Atlanta and in future locations."

Heart and Hustle & Industry Awards

Tropical Smoothie Cafe held its annual franchisee convention in Q1, providing a chance for franchisees, managers, and support center staff to reconnect, discuss the successes of the last year, and tease what's to come for the rest of 2024.

The convention, which was themed "Heart and Hustle" as a callback to the brand's core values, concluded with an awards ceremony that honored 281 franchisees across 25 categories.

Outside of its own system, Tropical Smoothie Cafe received widespread industry recognition throughout the first quarter. The brand was named one of America's 10 Favorite Restaurant Chains by Nation's Restaurant News, in addition to being included on Mashed's "Restaurants That Are Going to Be Everywhere in 2024." Likewise, Tropical Smoothie Cafe was ranked #1 in the Smoothie and Juice category by Entrepreneur in the Franchise Top 500 list.

Lastly, the brand was honored with IFA's Franchisee of the Year award, going to multi-unit and multi-brand franchisee, Chris Baker. Baker operates several cafes across the East Coast and is a true testament to the Inspire Better® mission for his ability to develop strong leaders through his in-cafe crews.

