Tropical Smoothie Cafe® to Open Location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 19

Cafe to Offer Quick, Convenient and Better-For-You Smoothies and Food for Travelers in New T-North Concourse

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Cafe today announced its newest franchised location will open at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) on Tuesday, March 19. The restaurant will be located in the T Concourse and is one of several new fast-casual dining destinations opening as part of the T-North Concourse expansion. This will be the first Tropical Smoothie Cafe location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The new Tropical Smoothie Cafe location will offer Atlanta travelers quick, convenient and better-for-you smoothies, bowls, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and quesadillas. Smoothies are made-to-order for each guest, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers a variety of menu options perfect for travelers at any time of day, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks in between.

The cafe is designed to create an interactive experience for guests, centered around curved eating counters that wrap around an open kitchen. The location's layout prioritizes efficiency with a central order and point-of-service location with various grab-n-go and made-to-order options.

The Atlanta airport cafe will be the second Tropical Smoothie Cafe airport location nationally following an opening at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City in March 2022. Both locations are operated by Paradies Lagardère, a prominent North American travel retailer and restaurateur known for its extensive presence in airport concessions.

"As an Atlanta-based company, we are honored to open in our home-city's airport and to offer travelers a food and smoothie option on-the-go," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "More than 100 million travelers pass through Hartsfield-Jackson each year, offering us the opportunity to serve guests from around the world and to build greater brand awareness for Tropical Smoothie Cafe. We look forward to working with Paradies Lagardère to deliver a premier airport dining experience to travelers in Atlanta and in future locations."

"I'm thrilled to announce the opening of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Concourse T," said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. "Paradies Lagardère is proud to work with this outstanding Atlanta-based brand and is excited to provide guests a healthy, wholesome offering while they are traveling."

The grand opening of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in the T Concourse will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and its new menu items, please visit TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,350 locations in 44 states. For the fourth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 11 consecutive years the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and for 2023 the brand received the TopScore FUND Award with a score of 920, the highest in the QSR segment by FRANdata, for the third consecutive year.

