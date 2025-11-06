Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Makes a Splash with New "Mermaid Style" Edible Blue Shimmer Sugar Topping

Guests can add mermaid-inspired sparkle to any smoothie or bowl at no additional cost

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday life could use a little sparkle and Tropical Smoothie Cafe® is here to deliver with a new blue shimmer sugar topping that brings a mermaid-inspired iridescence to smoothies and bowls. Available for a limited time beginning Monday, Nov. 10, guests can order their favorite smoothie or bowl "Mermaid Style" at no additional cost in the app, online or in-cafe. Taking cues from the mermaid-core trend, Mermaid Style captures the carefree, expressive spirit of the tropics — no fins required.

Mermaid Style is the latest example of how Tropical Smoothie Cafe brings a taste of the tropics and a bit of sparkle to everyday life. Available at participating cafes nationwide for a limited time only.

"Mermaid Style is pure fun — it's colorful, joyful and a little unexpected, just like us. "We love finding new ways to help our guests feel the vibe of the tropics in their everyday life," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will host a mermaid-inspired activation live during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sunday, Nov. 16 and a Baltimore Ravens Purple Friday Caravan stop on Friday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Baltimore, Md. area cafe located at 8000 Jumpers Hole Rd., Pasadena, Md. Each event will feature interactive moments and surprise rewards, with highlights shared across @TropicalSmoothieCafe on Instagram and TikTok.

Whether you're chasing sunshine, showing off your sparkle or just craving something new, Mermaid Style is the perfect way to make your day shimmer.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,600 locations in 44 states. For the fifth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 12 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

