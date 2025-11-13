Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Selects Fallon as Creative Agency of Record to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, one of the nation's fastest-growing quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands, has named Fallon as its Creative Agency of Record (AOR), following a competitive review.

Building on an impressive growth trajectory over the past 28 years, the brand is entering a new era. The partnership with Fallon will serve as the creative engine to elevate Tropical Smoothie Cafe from a high-growth "best-kept secret" to a recognized national household name.

The core strategy for the partnership is to "outsmart versus outspend" competitors. By delivering culturally relevant creative built on deep audience insights, the work will be laser-focused on real action and ideas that resonate, driving both brand awareness and business growth.

"Welcoming Fallon as our creative AOR brings tremendous momentum and excitement for Tropical Smoothie Cafe," said Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "For us, Fallon is a true, integrated partner who cares deeply about our business and knows our audience as intimately as we do. Their ability to deliver innovative thinking that goes beyond traditional advertising—intrinsically linking our menu innovation and creative strategy—is exactly what we were seeking. This collaboration is rooted in innovation, ensuring our creative vision directly drives our business and transaction growth."

The first creative work from the new AOR partnership launched this week. Mermaid Style – a new blue shimmer sugar topping that brings a mermaid-inspired iridescence to smoothies and bowls. This is just a preview of what's to come, setting the stage for a new national creative platform that will roll out in 2026.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,600 locations in 44 states. For the fifth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 12 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

About Fallon

Fallon is a full-service creative and media agency that empowers brands to outsmart, rather than outspend, their competition. Founded in 1981, Fallon has been a leader in the advertising industry, creating big brand ideas while constantly evolving what it means to be in culture today. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Fallon's team of creative thinkers and strategic media minds is dedicated to crafting breakthrough campaigns that combine bold ideas with data-driven insights.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe