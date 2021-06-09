Trousdale Ventures Invests In Preamble, One Of The First Platforms To Offer Ethical AI Moderation

Preamble offers social networks an infrastructure for ethical AI to help prevent amplification of harmful content. Tweet this

"There have been urgent calls for social networks to address the design features of their platforms to limit the spread of harmful content to their users," said Preamble's CEO Jonathan Rodriguez Cefalu. "The investment from Trousdale Ventures will allow us to develop a platform that can do just this, in collaboration with the social networks. It will also afford us the opportunity to start working with a diverse range of non-profits right away and begin integrating and shaping their values into redefining algorithmic impact," he continued.

Preamble's technology will enable social media platforms to integrate values and opinions from underrepresented groups and subject matter experts. Preamble believes that in order for AI systems to be responsive to diverse societal needs, it is crucial to meaningfully invest in the technology needed to curate and maintain technological representation of values. The goal is to promote value pluralism in online platforms and facilitate meaningful agency for diverse groups of users.

"I don't think there is a more opportune time to offer this next-gen moderation tool to society in collaboration with social networks," says Phillip Sarofim, Founder of Trousdale Ventures. "Preamble's approach to ethical AI is a great step to help positively moderate today's digital content and enable and encourage diverse participation in good-faith conversations," he continued.

About Trousdale Ventures LLC: Trousdale Ventures, LLC is a privately-held investment firm with a portfolio that focuses on forward thinking companies that empower consumers by improving their health, happiness and productivity. Investments encompass the Better-For-You space, with adjacent investments in technology & productivity, health & wellness, transport & hospitality and sustainability. Visit Trousdale Ventures, LLC at ( www.trousdalevc.com ).

For further information, interviews or images please contact [email protected]

Non-profits interested in participating can learn more by emailing [email protected] . Individuals can also try out the product via www.preamble.com/beta .

SOURCE Trousdale Ventures

Related Links

trousdaleventures.com

