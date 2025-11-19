Trout CPA Expands Leadership Team with Promotion of Travis Oot, CPA, to Partner

LANCASTER, Penn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trout CPA, a leading regional accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Travis Oot, CPA, to Partner, effective December 1, 2025. Oot's appointment reflects the firm's continued investment in next-generation leadership and the growing demand for advisory-focused accountants within the profession.

Oot joined Trout CPA in 2015 after earning his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from York College of Pennsylvania. Over the past decade, he has distinguished himself through his work across the Hospitality, Funeral Homes & Crematories, and Transaction Advisory industry groups. His expertise in tax strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business consulting has made him a key contributor to the firm's growth.

Trout CPA is excited to announce the promotion of Travis Oot, CPA, to the role of Partner, effective December 1, 2025. Post this

With a strong emphasis on long-term client relationships, Oot has helped position Trout CPA as a trusted partner for businesses navigating growth, transitions, and complex strategic decisions. His ability to blend technical excellence with a forward-looking advisory mindset has earned him recognition from clients and colleagues alike.

Beyond his client work, Oot is an active and engaged leader in the Lancaster community. He currently serves on the Leadership Lancaster Board of Directors and has previously been Treasurer of The Common Wheel and a member of the Lancaster Chamber Young Professionals Network Advisory Committee. His community leadership reflects the firm's values of community involvement, professionalism, and exceptional quality.

"Our clients turn to Trout CPA not only for technical expertise but also for trusted relationships built on integrity and insight," says Managing Partner Todd Harrington. "Travis has consistently earned that trust, and his promotion to Partner reinforces our dedication to providing clients with the highest level of service. Travis represents the future of Trout CPA and of our accounting profession."

"I am truly honored to be named a Partner at Trout CPA. Since joining the firm, I've had the privilege of working alongside talented colleagues and serving clients who inspire me every day. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and helping clients navigate opportunities and challenges in the years ahead," said Travis Oot.

About Trout CPA

Trout CPA is a leading accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Lancaster, PA, serving clients across Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region. The firm provides personalized accounting, tax, and business advisory services across multiple industries, including professional services, construction, real estate, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, consumer services, and non-profits. Trout CPA is committed to delivering outstanding service built on professionalism, responsiveness, and quality. We are also an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting and consulting firms that share similar client service goals.

For more information about Trout CPA, please call 717-358-9114 or visit www.troutcpa.com .

CONTACT: VERONICA VANNOY

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS

717-358-9114

[email protected]

SOURCE Trout CPA