Troutman Pepper Continues Expansion of Financial Services Practice with Addition of Two Partners

Kevin Petrasic and Matthew Bornfreund Enhance Firm's Bank Regulatory Practice

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Petrasic and Matthew Bornfreund, two highly regarded financial services partners with a focus on bank regulation, have joined Troutman Pepper in Washington, D.C. Arriving from Davis Wright Tremaine, where they spearheaded the bank regulatory and financial institutions advisory practice, Petrasic and Bornfreund bring a wealth of experience representing U.S. banks and bank holding companies, foreign banks in their U.S. regulatory needs, including those with multifaceted governance issues and transactions, and payments companies in their bank relationships.

Matthew Bornfreund, Partner, Troutman Pepper Kevin Petrasic, Partner, Troutman Pepper

"Kevin and Matt bring extensive experience in the financial services industry and deep relationships throughout the U.S. with regulators and banks," said Mason Bayler, chair of Troutman Pepper's Transactional Department. "Their practice aligns well with our broad financial services industry bench, and their addition will undoubtedly enhance our capacity and depth in handling complex bank regulatory matters."

Petrasic is widely recognized for his counsel to top-tier financial institutions in the U.S. and abroad. He regularly advises clients on fundamental bank regulatory concerns, essential compliance and policy issues, and the risks tied to innovative financial technology. Petrasic also advises on matters regarding traditional and unconventional bank charters, such as industrial loan company and special purpose national bank fintech charters, artificial intelligence applications for financial firms, and anti-money laundering and OFAC compliance issues.

"Making the transition to Troutman Pepper was a strategic decision with our clients top of mind," Petrasic said. "The firm's comprehensive financial services platform, coupled with its dedication to growth, creates an optimal environment for broadening our service offerings for our valued clients. I am eager to hit the ground running and contribute to the firm's ongoing success."

Petrasic spent 21 years at the Office of Thrift Supervision, including as the managing director of external affairs and the director of Congressional affairs. He earned his J.D. from the Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University of America and his B.A. from the University of Delaware.

Bornfreund provides counsel to banks, non-depository financial institutions, and fintech and payments companies on a wide range of regulatory matters, including chartering and licensing, capital and liquidity requirements, permissible activities and investments, affiliate transactions, and third party risk management. His experience as an attorney in the Legal Division at the Federal Reserve Board equips him to guide clients through the intricate and ever-changing laws in the banking and financial services sectors.

"I am truly excited to become a part of Troutman Pepper," Bornfreund said. "The firm's well-established reputation for delivering comprehensive client services, its expansive national presence, and its genuine commitment to collaboration present an ideal environment in which to serve my clients. I am looking forward to building strong partnerships with my new colleagues."

Bornfreund earned his J.D. from George Washington University School of Law and two B.A.s from the University of Central Florida.

Petrasic and Bornfreund are the latest in a series of strategic partner hires by the firm. In January, two highly respected securities Partners, whose focus includes the representation of financial technology companies, Rakesh Gopalan and David Wolpa joined the firm in Charlotte. Last month, the firm welcomed Partner Donna Bryne to the firm's D.C. office to lead its FERC enforcement practice, and health care and life sciences Partners Celeste Letourneau and Melinda Rudolph joined in the D.C. and Philadelphia offices, respectively. In Atlanta, Partner David Dove, the former executive counsel to Georgia's governor, joined the firm to lead its Georgia Regulatory and Economic Investment Practice.

"Both Kevin and Matthew are exceptional attorneys whose deep understanding of complex bank regulatory matters will be a significant asset to our financial services clients in D.C. and throughout the country," said Chris Jones, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office. "Their arrival is a testament to the strength of our office, the firm, and our commitment to serve our clients' most important needs in the nation's capital."

Troutman Pepper's Financial Services Industry Group provides comprehensive support to all types of financial services businesses in today's challenging and ever-changing environment. The team includes more than 200 attorneys who regularly advise global, national, regional, and community banks, financial technology companies, payments companies, consumer and commercial lenders, and a wide variety of other financial services businesses on the most crucial aspects of their business, from structuring major transactions to dealing with regulatory scrutiny and litigation.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys strategically located in 20+ U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP