Troutman Pepper Expands Powerhouse Capital Projects + Infrastructure Practice on West Coast with Partner Lloyd MacNeil

Renewable Energy, Emerging Energy Technologies Authority Joins Firm in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyd J. MacNeil, a leading adviser in renewable energy and emerging energy technologies, has joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Capital Projects + Infrastructure Practice in Los Angeles as a partner. MacNeil, who has more than 20 years of legal counsel experience in the senior project finance, corporate, and commercial arenas, joins from McDermott Will & Emery.

Lloyd J. MacNeil, Partner, Troutman Pepper

MacNeil represents developers, sponsors, investors and lenders of capital and infrastructure projects, advising clients throughout the arc of development, construction, operation, financing, and purchase and sale. He also advises commercial and industrial clients on energy portfolio services and energy efficiency solutions.

"Lloyd is highly respected throughout the energy industry and brings extensive skills and experience for our clients," said John Leonti, chair of the firm's Regulatory & Finance Department. "We are focused on expanding in the regions that matter most to our clients, and for the energy and renewables sector, California is chief among them."

"We are excited to welcome Lloyd to our Los Angeles office – he is widely respected in the legal community, and we are looking forward to working with him here in California," said Tambry Lynette Bradford, managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office.

MacNeil previously served as general counsel for Edison Energy, a portfolio of energy companies held by Edison International. He earned his LLB and bachelor's degree from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada.

"Troutman Pepper offers incredible bench strength, expertise, and value in the energy sector, and I appreciate the firm's focus on client experience and innovation," MacNeil said.

Troutman Pepper's market-leading energy practices help clients with their most important and complex matters throughout the United States. From renewables to conventional and emerging technologies, the cross-disciplinary team has extensive experience across the energy landscape. The firm regularly advises independent power producers, banks, utilities, private equity funds, and large corporations. Learn more at energylawinsights.com.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys strategically located in 20+ U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP