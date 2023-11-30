Trovata and Jiko Partner to Empower Corporate Treasurers with Insightful Investment into Short-Term US Treasury Bills

The integrated platforms help customers manage cash and optimize for safety and yield with precision, speed, and scale

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trovata , the global leader in bank API-powered cash management, and Jiko , a bank and technology leader offering real-time, programmatic access to the yield and safety of US Treasury bills via Jiko Corporate, today announced a strategic partnership and referral program. With Trovata and Jiko Corporate, customers can utilize the combined power of Trovata's insightful cash-management platform and Jiko's secure and flexible technology to easily and precisely allocate operating cash into T-bill investment according to liquidity needs and to earn competitive yield.



Demand for real-time data is at an all-time high, and executives expect nothing less when it comes to their cash visibility. To provide up-to-date financial reporting and support strategic decision-making, treasury teams are turning to automation and AI to make faster, better financial decisions. Built on modern cloud-native infrastructure and the largest network of corporate banking APIs in the world, Trovata lets finance and treasury teams manage cash with unparalleled speed, accuracy, and scalability.

Meanwhile, Treasury bills are a popular destination for short-term cash, but access through traditional broker-dealers and fund managers has historically been expensive, tedious, and often pooled with additional instruments fraught with counterparty risks. With Jiko Corporate, trading in and out of US Treasury bills is now automated based on custom-term structuring, and customer funds are securely held in government-backed assets with no exposure to bank lending or balance sheet risk – with the same liquidity, flexibility, and access as a bank account.

"Amidst super high rates, a flight to safety, and market volatility, the demand for T-bills is extremely high," said Brett Turner, Founder and CEO of Trovata. "Our partnership with Jiko gives our customers access to T-bills that Jiko has made innovatively simple and secure. The way it should be."

"Jiko and Trovata are kindred innovators in ushering in the fluid and flexible future of treasury tech," said Stephane Lintner, founder and CEO of Jiko. "This partnership is a significant leap forward to provide automated insights, forecasting, and money movement in Trovata and a secure avenue for investing idle operating cash in Jiko Corporate. It's a natural next step for our companies to work together in empowering corporate treasurers with the technology they deserve."

To learn more about how Trovata is redefining corporate treasury solutions, please visit www.trovata.io . To understand more about how Jiko's simple and secure platform makes short-term US Treasury bills an easy part of any corporate treasury strategy, visit www.jiko.io .

About Trovata: Trovata makes it easy for businesses to automate cash reporting, forecasting, analysis, and money movement. By bridging the gap between banks and accounting systems, Trovata helps companies gain powerful insights into their cash flows and facilitates better and quicker business decisions. As an end-to-end fintech platform for managing cash, Trovata collaborates with the world's largest financial institutions to deliver next-gen banking services. Trovata is based in San Diego, CA.

About Jiko:

Built from the ground up on principles of security and compliance, Jiko launched in 2022 after early funding, development, and regulatory investment to empower application development and direct products that safeguard and steward cash safety, yield, and movement at unprecedented scale. Jiko's innovative direct offering for corporate treasury professionals, Jiko Corporate, powers real-time programmatic access to short-term US Treasury bills. Jiko is based in San Francisco with offices in New York and Reykjavik.

Investments in T-bills: Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value

All US Treasury investments and investment advisory services provided by Jiko Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Securities in your account are protected up to $500,000. For details, please see www.sipc.org. Banking services provided by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank.

Jiko Group, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions. This material is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. See FINRA BrokerCheck, Jiko US Treasuries Risk Disclosures, and Jiko Securities Inc. Form CRS.

SOURCE Trovata