Trovata Brings Next-Generation Banking for National Australia Bank

News provided by

Trovata

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Liquidity+, powered by Trovata, offers NAB's corporate customer base innovative approach to cash management

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trovata, the global leader in bank APIs and enterprise cash management, announced it's bringing the company's revolutionary cash management system to Australia. National Australia Bank (NAB) and Trovata have partnered to bring NAB Liquidity+, a product powered by Trovata, to the bank's corporate customer base. Trovata's AI-based technology ensures its bank partners are able to actually meet the demands of their customers, who are facing unprecedented pressures in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

"Finance teams have always been expected to continuously manage account data scattered across various banks and then manually build and maintain cash flow reporting and forecasting models in spreadsheets," said Brett Turner, Founder and CEO at Trovata. "But this is slow and terribly inefficient. NAB acutely understands the need for automation in finance and treasury. With NAB Liquidity+, teams get bank balances and transactions data seamlessly integrated in a platform that automates a lot of their cash management workflows, that includes cash positioning, cash flow analysis, and forecasting."

In today's finance and treasury departments, so much time is wasted on compiling, processing, and normalizing financial data, just so team members can do their jobs. The back office function of the CFO is the last to see automation, held back by legacy software, lack of bank and system connectivity, and a myriad of spreadsheet workarounds. But digital transformation is finally here. Built on modern cloud-native infrastructure and the largest network of corporate banking APIs in the world, Trovata lets finance and treasury teams manage cash with unparalleled speed, accuracy, connectivity, and scalability.

NAB Liquidity+ assists the bank's corporate customers with priorities like cash flow forecasting and liquidity management, along with other cash management needs. Further details on the partnership include:

  • AI-powered solutions for account data matching, reporting and cash flow analysis.
  • An easily accessible, single sign-on (SSO) enabled integration, allowing customers to access both NAB and third-party bank accounts to consolidate cash flow data at a group level, improving visibility and control.
  • Additionally, Trovata AI, the first generative AI app for finance and treasury teams, will be made available for free to all NAB customers.

NAB Ventures Managing Director, Amanda Angelini, said it was exciting to see the relationship with Trovata evolve with the launch of NAB Liquidity+, which is already delivering real cost and time savings for some of our largest corporate customers.

"We invested in Trovata in 2022 knowing their treasury platform and AI capability could solve a significant customer need and the feedback from early adopters is already overwhelmingly positive," she said. "The immediate success of NAB Liquidity+ is a great example of the mutual benefits that come from strategic investing and we look forward to supporting the Trovata team as they continue to grow and innovate in the rapidly expanding digital and open banking market."

To learn more about how Trovata can empower next-level corporate treasury solutions for your company, please visit www.trovata.io

About Trovata: Trovata makes it easy for businesses to automate cash reporting, forecasting, analysis, and money movement. By bridging the gap between banks and accounting systems, Trovata helps companies gain powerful insights into their cash flows and facilitates better and quicker business decisions. As an end-to-end fintech platform for managing cash, Trovata collaborates with the world's largest financial institutions to deliver next-gen banking services. Trovata is based in San Diego, CA.

About National Australia Bank:
At National Australia Bank (NAB) Group, relationships are our strength. We exist to serve customers well and help communities prosper, with more than 35,000 colleagues at the bank, serving more than 10 million customers who rely on us to deliver secure, easy and reliable banking services. Approximately 96% of the Group's workforce are in Australia and New Zealand, while others work in London, New York, Paris and parts of Asia. NAB is proud to be Australia's largest business bank. We stand by our customers, and they have our ongoing support.

Media Contacts:
Rida Khan, [email protected]

SOURCE Trovata

Also from this source

Trovata and Jiko Partner to Empower Corporate Treasurers with Insightful Investment into Short-Term US Treasury Bills

Trovata and Jiko Partner to Empower Corporate Treasurers with Insightful Investment into Short-Term US Treasury Bills

Trovata, the global leader in bank API-powered cash management, and Jiko, a bank and technology leader offering real-time, programmatic access to the ...
Truist Partners with Trovata to Provide Clients Automated Cash Forecasting & Liquidity Management Solutions

Truist Partners with Trovata to Provide Clients Automated Cash Forecasting & Liquidity Management Solutions

Trovata, the global leader in bank APIs and enterprise cash management, today announced a partnership agreement with Truist Bank (NYSE: TFC). Now,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.