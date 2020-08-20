tru Independence Expands C-Suite, Further Strengthens Business Platform with Addition of Gary Bonner as Chief Operating Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- tru Independence (tru), an open architecture platform that provides independent financial advisors with a full suite of business support services, today announced the addition of Gary Bonner as Chief Operating Officer. The addition of Mr. Bonner to the team's C-Suite is powered by the firm's new partnership with Entwood Holdings, a portfolio of values-centric companies providing products and services to ultra-affluent families, advisors and institutions globally.

Mr. Bonner brings more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry. Previously, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Avalon Advisors, an RIA based in Texas. As a founding member of the firm, he oversaw its growth from $450 million to $9 billion in AUM and led their corporate and trading operations, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, finance and compliance departments. With the addition of Mr. Bonner, tru continues to strengthen its tier of C-Suite experts who lend their financial, operational, informational, investment and technical expertise to the firm's advisor clients.

"I am excited to join the tru community and look forward to leveraging my past experiences and expertise to support current and future clients," said Mr. Bonner. "Together, we are working to provide the support and infrastructure independent advisors need to maximize their core strengths."

The recent addition of Mr. Bonner, and other key hires throughout 2020, was made possible as a result of tru's recent partnership with Entwood Holdings. Entwood and tru will work together to expand the company's vision, which is helping independent financial advisors efficiently grow their businesses. This partnership enabled tru to invest additional time, money and resources into the company infrastructure in order to enhance the existing core platform of exceptional services for advisors.

"Entwood and tru's leaders have known each other for decades, and believed bringing their shared values together could be invaluable to helping advisors serve their clients at the highest levels of excellence," said Jim Dilworth, Co-Founder, Entwood Holdings. "We're confident that the expertise and reputation of tru, combined with our team's experience in growing and servicing financial services firms, makes for a winning combination."

"This new partnership, in conjunction with the addition of key executives and other support staff, positions tru and the advisors with whom we work for tremendous success in the future," said Craig Stuvland, tru Independence CEO. "We know creating this diverse organization with varying backgrounds is the best way to drive innovation and success for our clients. I am excited to continue to grow the team and our platform, ensuring our independent advisor clients have access to the best tools they need so they can focus on their clients, without worrying about the back-office operations."

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is an open architecture business platform that provides the full suite of services needed for breakaway and established financial advisors to grow their businesses efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of on-the-ground RIA industry experience, tru Independence provides an integrated infrastructure including business consulting, compliance, technology, investment, billing and reporting, operations, in-house C-suite–level personnel, and specialized services for advisors. For more information, please visit www.tru-ind.com

