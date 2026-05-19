Trualta Launches Substance Use Disorder Toolkit to Support Caregivers Who are on the Frontlines of Addiction

New caregiver education resource equips health plans and employers to address the invisible crisis behind the 48.4 million Americans living with SUD

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta, the leading learning, support, and community-building platform for caregivers, announces the launch of its Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Caregiver Toolkit, a holistic new resource now available to all caregivers with access to a Trualta portal. The toolkit provides structured, stigma-aware education to family members and loved ones supporting someone through addiction, offering practical behavioral health guidance across every stage of the recovery journey. Each section was developed with clinical review from subject matter experts in substance use disorder treatment, like Ashlie Dryden, LMSW, LMAC, a SUD treatment specialist.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 48.4 million Americans — or 16.8% of the U.S. population aged 12 and older — met the criteria for a substance use disorder in the past year. Yet despite the scale of this crisis, the caregivers supporting these individuals remain largely invisible to the healthcare system: unpaid, unprepared, and without a trusted place to turn. For health plans and employers, this gap translates directly into increased medical utilization, lost productivity, and preventable costs.

"Substance use disorder doesn't just affect the person living with it. It affects every member of that family," said Jonathan Davis, Founder/CEO of Trualta. "When we invest in the caregivers standing beside someone in recovery, we are investing in better outcomes for the entire care ecosystem. This toolkit is another step in our commitment to making sure no caregiver has to navigate moments of doubt and worry alone."

The SUD Caregiver Toolkit was built to close that gap. Grounded in harm reduction principles, evidence-based addiction science, and person-centered care, the toolkit delivers 16 engaging learning activities across five core sections: Substance Use Disorder Basics, Treatment & Management, Caregiver Emotions & Wellbeing, Care Recipient Emotions & Needs, and Caring for Children & Teens with SUD. Content is delivered through a mix of plain-language articles, videos, interactive scenarios, and practical tools for boundary-setting, emotional check-ins, and crisis planning. It's equipping caregivers to provide safer, more effective support without sacrificing their own wellbeing.

"In my work with caregivers who are supporting a loved one through a substance use disorder, what strikes me most is how alone they feel in it." said Monique Frahm, R.N. and Caregiver Success Manager at Trualta. "There's so much shame wrapped around this experience, not just for the person struggling, but for their family. There are so few spaces that actually talk about this. This toolkit is about changing that, giving caregivers the guidance and support they need so they feel less alone in what is often an invisible struggle."

For health plans and employers - including those serving Veterans - the SUD toolkit represents a meaningful expansion of Trualta's whole-person caregiver support model. Substance use disorder touches nearly every population, and its ripple effects on family members are well-documented, including behavioral health risks like increased rates of caregiver anxiety, depression, and burnout that drive their own health and wellbeing decline. By equipping caregivers with the skills to navigate treatment decisions, set healthy boundaries, and de-escalate crisis situations, Trualta helps reduce avoidable downstream costs while delivering measurable member value.

"Substance use disorder can leave families feeling powerless," said Dryden. "By giving caregivers clear, compassionate tools to navigate boundaries, treatment decisions, and crisis moments, this resource helps them reclaim confidence and stability in an incredibly challenging time."

Health plans, employers, and other organizations interested in providing their populations with access to Trualta's full caregiver support library — which spans dementia, cancer care, mental health, workforce caregiving, and now substance use disorder — can visit https://activate.trualta.com/substance-use-disorder-toolkit to learn more.

About Trualta

Trualta is the leading caregiver education and support platform, helping caregivers in 33 states build skills, improve confidence, and feel less isolated. With over 7 million minutes of engagement on its platform, Trualta offers articles, videos, and peer support to improve care at home, and also certifies professional caregivers. Trualta partners with health plans, employers, and government and social service organizations to bring its evidence-based offering to families and professionals. It has proven through peer-reviewed research that educated caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

SOURCE Trualta