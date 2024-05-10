Truck Accident on U.S. 281 in San Antonio Injures John Hidalgo

SAN ANTONIO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends its thoughts and support to John Hidalgo following a truck accident that occurred on April 14, 2024, around 3:50 p.m. along U.S. Highway 281 in San Antonio, TX . Mr. Hidalgo sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Truck Accident in Bexar County:

According to authorities, 21-year-old John Hidalgo was traveling in a southbound Ford F-150 pickup truck along U.S. 281, near the Loop 1604 intersection when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that at the time of the accident, the southbound traffic at the intersection had a green light, while the turn lane for northbound highway traffic had a yellow signal. For reasons yet to be determined, a northbound Peterbilt truck with a trailer in tow on U.S. 281 attempted a left turn onto Loop 1604 at an allegedly unsafe time, possibly failing to yield the right of way to southbound traffic. This forced the southbound pickup truck to swerve to the right to avoid a collision with the 18-wheeler. Unfortunately, the pickup truck collided head-on with a sign post before crashing into a bridge wall beneath an overpass.

As a result of the accident, Mr. Hidalgo sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services for necessary treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation.

