Truck Refrigeration Unit Market - Global Forecast to 2025 with Daikin, Carrier, Thermo King, Denso, Mitsubishi, Webasto, Mobile Climate Control, Subros, Sanden, and Utility Trailer Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Truck Refrigeration Unit Market by Type, Industry, Bus Length, Trailer Size, Application, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Truck Refrigeration Unit Market is Estimated to be USD 10.5 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.21%

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the truck refrigeration market during the forecast period owing to the higher consumption of frozen and chilled products compared to other regions such as the Americas and EMEA.

According to the authors analysis, the market for certain frozen and chilled commodities such as bread, cakes & pastries, and pizza crusts is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, 9.4%, and 6.7%, respectively from 2016 to 2022. Hence, in line with this growth, the refrigeration unit market is also expected to witness an increase in the coming years. The countries of Asia Pacific, especially India and China, have been witnessing a change in eating habits with the growing spending power.

Increasing consumer demand for frozen snacks and convenience foods has fueled the growth of supermarkets and quick-service restaurants such as KFC, Burger King, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's in the region. This has led to an increase in the sales of consumer-ready frozen foods such as ice cream & frozen desserts, chilled fruits & vegetables, seafood, and meats. To maintain the shelf life of perishable commodities, manufacturers and retailers of perishable commodities demand a refrigeration unit system for transportation.

The truck refrigeration unit market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. A few key players in the truck refrigeration unit market are Daikin (Japan), Carrier (US), Thermo King (US), Denso (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Webasto (Germany), Mobile Climate Control (Sweden), Subros (India), Sanden (Japan), and Utility Trailer (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Truck Refrigeration Unit Market

4.2 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Vehicle Type

4.3 Asia Pacific - Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Vehicle Type & Country

4.4 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Country

4.5 LCV Refrigeration Unit Market, By Type

4.6 LCV Refrigeration Unit Market, By Industry

4.7 LCV Refrigeration Unit Market, By Application

4.8 Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market, By Capacity

4.9 Bus Refrigeration Unit Market, By Length



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Frozen and Chilled Commodities All Over the World

5.2.1.1.1 Food & Beverage Industry

5.2.1.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.1.3 Chemical Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cabin Comfort is No More an Optional Technology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Sales of Electric Buses

5.2.3.2 Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexity in Working/Mechanical Architecture

5.2.4.2 High Installation Cost of Energy-Efficient Ac System in Retrofit



6 Industry Trends in Truck Refrigeration Unit Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Revenue Impact Analysis

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.4 Porter's Five Forces



7 Light Commercial Vehicle Refrigeration Unit Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Split System

7.2.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Be Dominating Region During the Forecast Period

7.3 Roof Mount System

7.3.1 Americas is the Dominating Region



8 Light Commercial Vehicle Refrigeration Unit Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Frozen

8.2.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

8.3 Chilled

8.3.1 Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period



9 Light Commercial Vehicle Refrigeration Unit Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Frozen Food

9.2.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in Frozen Food Refrigeration Unit Market

9.3 Pharma Drugs & Chemicals

9.3.1 The Americas is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period

9.4 Ambulance & Passenger Transport

9.4.1 Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period



10 Bus Air Conditioning Unit Market, By Bus Length

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 <_-meter_br />10.2.1 EMEA is the Fastest Growing Region During the Forecast Period

10.3 8-12-Meter

10.3.1 Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period

10.4 >12-Meter

10.4.1 >12-Meter is the Fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period



11 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Trailer & M&HCV

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Trailers (Containers)

11.2.1 Introduction

11.2.2 Research Methodology

11.2.3 Assumptions & Definitions

11.2.4 Industry Insights

11.2.5 20-Feet Trailer (Container)

11.2.5.1 20-Feet Trailer is the Fastest as Well as Largest Trailer Segment During the Forecast Period

11.2.6 40-Feet Trailer (Container)

11.2.6.1 Americas is the Fastest Growing Region During the Forecast Period

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Asia Pacific is the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

11.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

11.3.1 Americas is the Fastest Growing Region During the Forecast Period



12 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

12.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicles is the Largest Refrigeration Unit Market By Vehicle Type

12.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

12.3.1 M&HCV is the Fastest Growing Market in Truck Refrigeration Unit Market By Vehicle Type

12.4 Trailer (Container)

12.4.1 Americas is the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period

12.5 Bus

12.5.1 Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period



13 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Region



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.5 Competitive Scenario



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Denso

15.2 Carrier (United Technologies)

15.3 Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand)

15.4 Daikin

15.5 Webasto

15.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

15.7 Mobile Climate Control (VBG Group)

15.8 Subros

15.9 Sanden

15.10 Utility Trailer

15.11 Additional Cps

15.11.1 The Americas

15.11.1.1 Klinge

15.11.1.2 American Cooling Technology

15.11.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

15.11.2.1 Grayson Thermal System

15.11.2.2 Schmitz

15.11.2.3 Sinclair Corporation

15.11.2.4 Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone

15.11.2.5 Dometic

15.11.3 Asia Pacific

15.11.3.1 Singamas Container

15.11.3.2 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning

15.11.3.3 Kidron



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mkdwg6/truck?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

