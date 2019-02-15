Truck Refrigeration Unit Market - Global Forecast to 2025 with Daikin, Carrier, Thermo King, Denso, Mitsubishi, Webasto, Mobile Climate Control, Subros, Sanden, and Utility Trailer Dominating
The "Truck Refrigeration Unit Market by Type, Industry, Bus Length, Trailer Size, Application, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Truck Refrigeration Unit Market is Estimated to be USD 10.5 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.21%
The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the truck refrigeration market during the forecast period owing to the higher consumption of frozen and chilled products compared to other regions such as the Americas and EMEA.
According to the authors analysis, the market for certain frozen and chilled commodities such as bread, cakes & pastries, and pizza crusts is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, 9.4%, and 6.7%, respectively from 2016 to 2022. Hence, in line with this growth, the refrigeration unit market is also expected to witness an increase in the coming years. The countries of Asia Pacific, especially India and China, have been witnessing a change in eating habits with the growing spending power.
Increasing consumer demand for frozen snacks and convenience foods has fueled the growth of supermarkets and quick-service restaurants such as KFC, Burger King, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's in the region. This has led to an increase in the sales of consumer-ready frozen foods such as ice cream & frozen desserts, chilled fruits & vegetables, seafood, and meats. To maintain the shelf life of perishable commodities, manufacturers and retailers of perishable commodities demand a refrigeration unit system for transportation.
The truck refrigeration unit market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. A few key players in the truck refrigeration unit market are Daikin (Japan), Carrier (US), Thermo King (US), Denso (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Webasto (Germany), Mobile Climate Control (Sweden), Subros (India), Sanden (Japan), and Utility Trailer (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Truck Refrigeration Unit Market
4.2 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Vehicle Type
4.3 Asia Pacific - Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Vehicle Type & Country
4.4 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Country
4.5 LCV Refrigeration Unit Market, By Type
4.6 LCV Refrigeration Unit Market, By Industry
4.7 LCV Refrigeration Unit Market, By Application
4.8 Trailer Refrigeration Unit Market, By Capacity
4.9 Bus Refrigeration Unit Market, By Length
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Frozen and Chilled Commodities All Over the World
5.2.1.1.1 Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.1.1.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
5.2.1.1.3 Chemical Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Cabin Comfort is No More an Optional Technology
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Sales of Electric Buses
5.2.3.2 Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexity in Working/Mechanical Architecture
5.2.4.2 High Installation Cost of Energy-Efficient Ac System in Retrofit
6 Industry Trends in Truck Refrigeration Unit Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Revenue Impact Analysis
6.3 Pricing Analysis
6.4 Porter's Five Forces
7 Light Commercial Vehicle Refrigeration Unit Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Split System
7.2.1 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Be Dominating Region During the Forecast Period
7.3 Roof Mount System
7.3.1 Americas is the Dominating Region
8 Light Commercial Vehicle Refrigeration Unit Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Frozen
8.2.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region
8.3 Chilled
8.3.1 Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period
9 Light Commercial Vehicle Refrigeration Unit Market, By Industry Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Frozen Food
9.2.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in Frozen Food Refrigeration Unit Market
9.3 Pharma Drugs & Chemicals
9.3.1 The Americas is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period
9.4 Ambulance & Passenger Transport
9.4.1 Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period
10 Bus Air Conditioning Unit Market, By Bus Length
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 <_-meter_br />10.2.1 EMEA is the Fastest Growing Region During the Forecast Period
10.3 8-12-Meter
10.3.1 Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period
10.4 >12-Meter
10.4.1 >12-Meter is the Fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period
11 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Trailer & M&HCV
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Trailers (Containers)
11.2.1 Introduction
11.2.2 Research Methodology
11.2.3 Assumptions & Definitions
11.2.4 Industry Insights
11.2.5 20-Feet Trailer (Container)
11.2.5.1 20-Feet Trailer is the Fastest as Well as Largest Trailer Segment During the Forecast Period
11.2.6 40-Feet Trailer (Container)
11.2.6.1 Americas is the Fastest Growing Region During the Forecast Period
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Asia Pacific is the Largest Market During the Forecast Period
11.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
11.3.1 Americas is the Fastest Growing Region During the Forecast Period
12 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
12.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicles is the Largest Refrigeration Unit Market By Vehicle Type
12.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)
12.3.1 M&HCV is the Fastest Growing Market in Truck Refrigeration Unit Market By Vehicle Type
12.4 Trailer (Container)
12.4.1 Americas is the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period
12.5 Bus
12.5.1 Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region During the Forecast Period
13 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.5 Competitive Scenario
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Denso
15.2 Carrier (United Technologies)
15.3 Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand)
15.4 Daikin
15.5 Webasto
15.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
15.7 Mobile Climate Control (VBG Group)
15.8 Subros
15.9 Sanden
15.10 Utility Trailer
15.11 Additional Cps
15.11.1 The Americas
15.11.1.1 Klinge
15.11.1.2 American Cooling Technology
15.11.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
15.11.2.1 Grayson Thermal System
15.11.2.2 Schmitz
15.11.2.3 Sinclair Corporation
15.11.2.4 Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone
15.11.2.5 Dometic
15.11.3 Asia Pacific
15.11.3.1 Singamas Container
15.11.3.2 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning
15.11.3.3 Kidron
