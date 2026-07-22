Trucking Hub Launches Fleet Hardware Store for Trucking Companies

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucking Hub, a transportation management system, fleet management and compliance technology provider, today announced the launch of the Trucking Hub Store, an online fleet hardware store built specifically for trucking companies.

Available now at https://www.truckinghub.com/store, the store gives carriers a dependable source for electronic logging devices, GPS trackers, dashcams, fleet tablets, mobile device management, Verizon LTE connectivity, mounting systems, cables and installation accessories.

Trucking Hub launches a fleet hardware store for ELDs, GPS trackers, dashcams, tablets, Verizon LTE connectivity and commercial trucking accessories.

The Trucking Hub Store focuses on commercial-grade products selected for real-world trucking operations. Every product is reviewed for reliability, vehicle compatibility, installation requirements and performance in demanding fleet environments.

"Fleets should not have to buy ELDs from one company, tablets from another and installation equipment from several different vendors, then figure out whether everything will work together," said Milos Pavlovic, founder and CEO of Trucking Hub. "We built the Trucking Hub Store to give carriers one trusted source for quality hardware that is in stock, configured correctly and ready to deploy."

Fleet Hardware Selected for Trucking

The Trucking Hub Store serves owner-operators, growing motor carriers, private fleets and large trucking companies. The product catalog includes:

Electronic logging devices (ELDs) for light, medium and heavy-duty trucks

GPS trackers for trucks, trailers, containers and equipment

Solar-powered, battery-powered and hardwired asset trackers

All-in-one dashcams with integrated ELD, GPS and telematics

Samsung fleet tablets with mobile device management (MDM)

RAM® mounts and hardwired charging solutions

Verizon LTE data connectivity

OBD-II, J1708, J1939 and specialty truck cables

Installation accessories and replacement hardware

The store carries products from established fleet hardware manufacturers including Pacific Track, Geometris, Topfly, Samsung and RAM® Mounts. It also features Trucking Hub's integrated Dashcam ONE™ solution.

ELD options are available for a wide range of commercial vehicles, from Ford and RAM pickups used by hotshot fleets to Class 8 trucks equipped with J1708 or J1939 connections.

Trucking Hub also offers GPS tracking equipment for trailers, containers, construction equipment and other mobile assets. Available options include solar-powered trackers for long-term outdoor use, hardwired backup trackers and covert devices designed to blend into standard trailer equipment.

Reliable Nationwide Connectivity

Reliable cellular coverage is essential for electronic logging, GPS tracking, telematics and accurate mileage reporting. Trucking Hub relies on Verizon's nationwide network to support its connected fleet devices and data plans.

The combination of Verizon connectivity and Trucking Hub technology helps fleets maintain consistent visibility into trucks, trailers, drivers and equipment across the United States. Reliable location and mileage data also supports state mileage calculations and audit-ready IFTA reporting.

"Our customers operate across the country, so reliable connectivity is not optional," Pavlovic said. "Whether a fleet is transmitting ELD records, tracking a trailer or calculating state mileage for IFTA, the device and network need to work together consistently."

In Stock and Ready to Deploy

Trucking Hub keeps its fleet hardware in stock and prepares compatible devices for deployment before shipment. Equipment can be preconfigured with cellular connectivity, reporting settings, mobile device management and Trucking Hub software.

This approach helps carriers reduce setup time, avoid compatibility problems and deploy hardware more quickly across their fleets.

All hardware ships with free two-day delivery throughout the United States, allowing fleets to replace equipment, add vehicles or support multiple terminals without long lead times.

"Fleet hardware needs to arrive quickly and work correctly when it gets there," Pavlovic said. "Our customers can come to one provider for the equipment, connectivity and support they need."

Products purchased through the store can be used with the Trucking Hub platform, and ELDs activated on the platform are backed by a lifetime hardware warranty. Many devices also operate independently or with compatible third-party fleet systems, giving carriers the flexibility to purchase reliable hardware without replacing their existing software.

Hardware, Software and Connectivity From One Provider

The Trucking Hub Store expands the company's role as a complete technology provider for trucking fleets.

The Trucking Hub transportation management system brings together dispatch, load management, electronic logging, GPS tracking, fleet telematics, safety, compliance, maintenance, accounting, driver management, communications and mobile device management.

With the launch of the store, trucking companies can now purchase their fleet software, hardware and cellular connectivity from the same provider.

"Trucking companies already have enough complexity to manage," Pavlovic said. "We want to make fleet technology easier by giving carriers one place to buy and manage the products they rely on every day."

Built by a Carrier, for Carriers

Trucking Hub was developed inside an operating trucking company. That experience gives the company a practical understanding of the challenges fleets face when selecting, installing and supporting equipment across trucks, trailers and mobile devices.

Rather than offering hundreds of similar consumer products, the Trucking Hub Store maintains a focused catalog built around the needs of commercial fleets. Products are selected to support FMCSA compliance, vehicle tracking, trailer visibility, driver safety, IFTA reporting, remote device management and reliable mobile connectivity.

The result is a fleet hardware store where trucking companies can purchase proven products without researching compatibility, installation and connectivity across multiple vendors.

About Trucking Hub

Trucking Hub is an integrated transportation management system and fleet management platform built by trucking operators for trucking operators.

The platform combines TMS software, dispatch, electronic logging, GPS tracking, fleet telematics, driver compliance, safety, maintenance, accounting, communications and mobile device management.

Trucking Hub serves motor carriers, private fleets, owner-operators and logistics companies throughout the United States. The company develops practical technology that helps fleets stay compliant, improve visibility and reduce operating complexity.

The Trucking Hub Store is available now at: https://www.truckinghub.com/store

Contact

Trucking Hub

[email protected]

877-287-8250

https://www.truckinghub.com

SOURCE Trucking Hub