Trucks & Electrified Vehicles Propel American Honda to Strong 2020 Finish

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Jan 05, 2021

"While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, through the efforts of our Honda and Dealer associates and the continuing loyalty of our customers, we were able to deliver 1.3 million vehicles," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "As the world continues to cope with the global pandemic, we remain optimistic that things will improve soon and look forward to the upcoming launches of critical all-new products like the Honda Civic and Acura MDX."

Honda wrapped a globally-challenging year on a positive note with a 4.2% December gain for trucks, plus a new record for electrified vehicles and a double record for Passport.

   •    Led by strong sales of the CR-V Hybrid (24,406) and Accord Hybrid (18,229), Honda posted record sales of electrified vehicles for the third straight year, totaling 62,982 in 2020.

   •   Passport set a new all-time annual sales record of nearly 40,000 units, plus record December sales of 4,344 units.

   •   CR-V remained Honda's best-selling vehicle, as sales topped 300,000 units for the 8th straight year, on sales of 333,502 units.

   •   Civic posted strong sales of 261,225 in 2020 to lead all compact cars and remain the best-selling model to millennial and first-time buyers.

The boldly redesigned 2021 Ridgeline signals a new design direction to more effectively communicate the rugged capabilities of Honda light trucks and SUVs.

 

The Civic Type R LE just launched as the ultimate street-legal Honda, the perfect capstone to the unparalleled success of the retail best-selling 10th gen Civic.

 

Acura completed 2020 with strong December sales performances, both at the gateway to the lineup with ILX and at the top with MDX which posted its best month since August 2018. 2021 promises to be an exciting year with the arrival of the fourth-gen MDX and the return of Type-S performance variants.

   •   ILX enjoyed another strong month in December with sales of 1,417 units, gaining 8.6% for the month.

   •   Acura SUV sales topped 100,000 units for the 7th straight year.

   •   RDX sales surpassed the 50,000 mark for the 6th consecutive year with total sales of 52,785 units in 2020.

 

The all-new 2021 TLX is the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in Acura history, and just earned the highest safety rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.

 

As the new brand flagship, the 2022 MDX represents a quantum leap forward as the most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated Acura SUV ever.







            

American Honda Total

136,467

136,566

-10.8%

-0.1%

1,346,788

1,608,170

-16.8%

-16.3%

Total Car Sales

48,833

51,952

-16.1%

-6.0%

549,701

706,463

-22.7%

-22.2%

Total Truck Sales

87,634

84,614

-7.5%

3.6%

797,087

901,707

-12.2%

-11.6%

Honda

Total Car Sales

45,045

47,718

-15.7%

-5.6%

513,319

663,973

-23.2%

-22.7%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

75,774

72,715

-7.0%

4.2%

696,486

786,812

-12.1%

-11.5%

Acura

Total Car Sales

3,788

4,234

-20.1%

-10.5%

36,382

42,490

-14.9%

-14.4%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

11,860

11,899

-11.0%

-0.3%

100,601

114,895

-13.0%

-12.4%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

44,083

46,070

-14.6%

-4.3%

492,335

603,197

-18.9%

-18.4%

Domestic

Car

Honda Division

40,367

41,908

-14.0%

-3.7%

457,008

561,726

-19.2%

-18.6%



Acura Division

3,716

4,162

-20.3%

-10.7%

35,327

41,471

-15.4%

-14.8%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

87,633

84,122

-7.0%

4.2%

796,444

879,432

-10.0%

-9.4%

Domestic

Truck

Honda Division

75,773

72,223

-6.3%

4.9%

695,843

764,537

-9.6%

-9.0%



Acura Division

11,860

11,899

-11.0%

-0.3%

100,601

114,895

-13.0%

-12.4%

  Total Import Car Sales

4,750

5,882

-27.9%

-19.2%

57,366

103,266

-44.8%

-44.4%

Import

Car

Honda Division

4,678

5,810

-28.1%

-19.5%

56,311

102,247

-45.3%

-44.9%



Acura Division

72

72

-10.7%

0.0%

1,055

1,019

2.9%

3.5%

  Total Import Truck Sales

1

492

-99.8%

-99.8%

643

22,275

-97.1%

-97.1%

Import

Truck

Honda Division

1

492

-99.8%

-99.8%

643

22,275

-97.1%

-97.1%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

Honda Division Total

120,819

120,433

-10.4%

0.3%

1,209,805

1,450,785

-17.2%

-16.6%

Honda

Car

ACCORD

19,509

19,682

-11.5%

-0.9%

199,458

267,567

-25.9%

-25.5%



CIVIC

21,047

22,913

-18.0%

-8.1%

261,225

325,650

-20.3%

-19.8%



CLARITY

551

805

-38.9%

-31.6%

4,215

11,654

-64.1%

-63.8%



CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

1

2

-50.3%

-50.0%



FIT

2,705

2,609

-7.4%

3.7%

32,488

35,414

-8.9%

-8.3%



INSIGHT

1,233

1,709

-35.6%

-27.9%

15,932

23,686

-33.2%

-32.7%


Truck

CR-V

38,120

36,098

-5.7%

5.6%

333,502

384,168

-13.8%

-13.2%



HR-V

8,428

9,199

-18.2%

-8.4%

84,027

99,104

-15.8%

-15.2%



ODYSSEY

8,701

8,734

-11.1%

-0.4%

83,409

99,113

-16.4%

-15.8%



PASSPORT

4,344

3,677

5.5%

18.1%

39,567

36,085

8.9%

9.6%



PILOT

13,054

11,250

3.6%

16.0%

123,813

135,008

-8.9%

-8.3%



RIDGELINE

3,127

3,757

-25.7%

-16.8%

32,168

33,334

-4.1%

-3.5%


Acura Division Total

15,648

16,133

-13.4%

-3.0%

136,983

157,385

-13.5%

-13.0%

Acura

Car

ILX

1,417

1,305

-3.1%

8.6%

13,414

14,685

-9.2%

-8.7%



NSX

14

10

25.0%

40.0%

128

238

-46.6%

-46.2%



RLX / RL

72

72

-10.7%

0.0%

1,055

1,019

2.9%

3.5%



TLX

2,285

2,847

-28.3%

-19.7%

21,785

26,548

-18.5%

-17.9%


Truck

MDX

6,040

5,636

-4.3%

7.2%

47,816

52,019

-8.7%

-8.1%



RDX

5,820

6,263

-17.0%

-7.1%

52,785

62,876

-16.6%

-16.0%


Selling Days

28

25

309

307



**** Electrified Vehicles

8,498

4,700

61.4%

80.8%

64,792

61,978

3.9%

4.5%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

