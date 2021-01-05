Trucks & Electrified Vehicles Propel American Honda to Strong 2020 Finish
Jan 05, 2021, 16:38 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Q4
|
366,068
|
138,925
|
227,143
|
41,329
|
11,069
|
30,260
|
324,739
|
127,856
|
196,833
|
-8.9%
|
-13.4%
|
-5.9%
|
-7.3%
|
-8.3%
|
-7.5
|
-9.1%
|
-14%
|
-5.7%
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Dec.
|
136,467
|
48,833
|
87,634
|
15,648
|
3,788
|
11,860
|
120,819
|
45,045
|
75,774
|
-0.1%
|
-6%
|
+3.6%
|
-3%
|
-10.5%
|
-0.3%
|
+0.3%
|
-5.6%
|
+4.2%
"While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, through the efforts of our Honda and Dealer associates and the continuing loyalty of our customers, we were able to deliver 1.3 million vehicles," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "As the world continues to cope with the global pandemic, we remain optimistic that things will improve soon and look forward to the upcoming launches of critical all-new products like the Honda Civic and Acura MDX."
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Honda wrapped a globally-challenging year on a positive note with a 4.2% December gain for trucks, plus a new record for electrified vehicles and a double record for Passport.
• Led by strong sales of the CR-V Hybrid (24,406) and Accord Hybrid (18,229), Honda posted record sales of electrified vehicles for the third straight year, totaling 62,982 in 2020.
• Passport set a new all-time annual sales record of nearly 40,000 units, plus record December sales of 4,344 units.
• CR-V remained Honda's best-selling vehicle, as sales topped 300,000 units for the 8th straight year, on sales of 333,502 units.
• Civic posted strong sales of 261,225 in 2020 to lead all compact cars and remain the best-selling model to millennial and first-time buyers.
|
The boldly redesigned 2021 Ridgeline signals a new design direction to more effectively communicate the rugged capabilities of Honda light trucks and SUVs.
The Civic Type R LE just launched as the ultimate street-legal Honda, the perfect capstone to the unparalleled success of the retail best-selling 10th gen Civic.
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Acura completed 2020 with strong December sales performances, both at the gateway to the lineup with ILX and at the top with MDX which posted its best month since August 2018. 2021 promises to be an exciting year with the arrival of the fourth-gen MDX and the return of Type-S performance variants.
• ILX enjoyed another strong month in December with sales of 1,417 units, gaining 8.6% for the month.
• Acura SUV sales topped 100,000 units for the 7th straight year.
• RDX sales surpassed the 50,000 mark for the 6th consecutive year with total sales of 52,785 units in 2020.
|
The all-new 2021 TLX is the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in Acura history, and just earned the highest safety rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.
As the new brand flagship, the 2022 MDX represents a quantum leap forward as the most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated Acura SUV ever.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2020
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
December 2020
|
December 2019
|
DSR** % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
December 2020
|
December 2019
|
DSR** % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
American Honda Total
|
136,467
|
136,566
|
-10.8%
|
-0.1%
|
1,346,788
|
1,608,170
|
-16.8%
|
-16.3%
|
Total Car Sales
|
48,833
|
51,952
|
-16.1%
|
-6.0%
|
549,701
|
706,463
|
-22.7%
|
-22.2%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
87,634
|
84,614
|
-7.5%
|
3.6%
|
797,087
|
901,707
|
-12.2%
|
-11.6%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
45,045
|
47,718
|
-15.7%
|
-5.6%
|
513,319
|
663,973
|
-23.2%
|
-22.7%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
75,774
|
72,715
|
-7.0%
|
4.2%
|
696,486
|
786,812
|
-12.1%
|
-11.5%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,788
|
4,234
|
-20.1%
|
-10.5%
|
36,382
|
42,490
|
-14.9%
|
-14.4%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
11,860
|
11,899
|
-11.0%
|
-0.3%
|
100,601
|
114,895
|
-13.0%
|
-12.4%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
44,083
|
46,070
|
-14.6%
|
-4.3%
|
492,335
|
603,197
|
-18.9%
|
-18.4%
|
Domestic
|
Car
|
Honda Division
|
40,367
|
41,908
|
-14.0%
|
-3.7%
|
457,008
|
561,726
|
-19.2%
|
-18.6%
|
Acura Division
|
3,716
|
4,162
|
-20.3%
|
-10.7%
|
35,327
|
41,471
|
-15.4%
|
-14.8%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
87,633
|
84,122
|
-7.0%
|
4.2%
|
796,444
|
879,432
|
-10.0%
|
-9.4%
|
Domestic
|
Truck
|
Honda Division
|
75,773
|
72,223
|
-6.3%
|
4.9%
|
695,843
|
764,537
|
-9.6%
|
-9.0%
|
Acura Division
|
11,860
|
11,899
|
-11.0%
|
-0.3%
|
100,601
|
114,895
|
-13.0%
|
-12.4%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
4,750
|
5,882
|
-27.9%
|
-19.2%
|
57,366
|
103,266
|
-44.8%
|
-44.4%
|
Import
|
Car
|
Honda Division
|
4,678
|
5,810
|
-28.1%
|
-19.5%
|
56,311
|
102,247
|
-45.3%
|
-44.9%
|
Acura Division
|
72
|
72
|
-10.7%
|
0.0%
|
1,055
|
1,019
|
2.9%
|
3.5%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
1
|
492
|
-99.8%
|
-99.8%
|
643
|
22,275
|
-97.1%
|
-97.1%
|
Import
|
Truck
|
Honda Division
|
1
|
492
|
-99.8%
|
-99.8%
|
643
|
22,275
|
-97.1%
|
-97.1%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
120,819
|
120,433
|
-10.4%
|
0.3%
|
1,209,805
|
1,450,785
|
-17.2%
|
-16.6%
|
Honda
|
Car
|
ACCORD
|
19,509
|
19,682
|
-11.5%
|
-0.9%
|
199,458
|
267,567
|
-25.9%
|
-25.5%
|
CIVIC
|
21,047
|
22,913
|
-18.0%
|
-8.1%
|
261,225
|
325,650
|
-20.3%
|
-19.8%
|
CLARITY
|
551
|
805
|
-38.9%
|
-31.6%
|
4,215
|
11,654
|
-64.1%
|
-63.8%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
1
|
2
|
-50.3%
|
-50.0%
|
FIT
|
2,705
|
2,609
|
-7.4%
|
3.7%
|
32,488
|
35,414
|
-8.9%
|
-8.3%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,233
|
1,709
|
-35.6%
|
-27.9%
|
15,932
|
23,686
|
-33.2%
|
-32.7%
|
Car
|
Truck
|
CR-V
|
38,120
|
36,098
|
-5.7%
|
5.6%
|
333,502
|
384,168
|
-13.8%
|
-13.2%
|
HR-V
|
8,428
|
9,199
|
-18.2%
|
-8.4%
|
84,027
|
99,104
|
-15.8%
|
-15.2%
|
ODYSSEY
|
8,701
|
8,734
|
-11.1%
|
-0.4%
|
83,409
|
99,113
|
-16.4%
|
-15.8%
|
PASSPORT
|
4,344
|
3,677
|
5.5%
|
18.1%
|
39,567
|
36,085
|
8.9%
|
9.6%
|
PILOT
|
13,054
|
11,250
|
3.6%
|
16.0%
|
123,813
|
135,008
|
-8.9%
|
-8.3%
|
RIDGELINE
|
3,127
|
3,757
|
-25.7%
|
-16.8%
|
32,168
|
33,334
|
-4.1%
|
-3.5%
|
Truck
|
Acura Division Total
|
15,648
|
16,133
|
-13.4%
|
-3.0%
|
136,983
|
157,385
|
-13.5%
|
-13.0%
|
Acura
|
Car
|
ILX
|
1,417
|
1,305
|
-3.1%
|
8.6%
|
13,414
|
14,685
|
-9.2%
|
-8.7%
|
NSX
|
14
|
10
|
25.0%
|
40.0%
|
128
|
238
|
-46.6%
|
-46.2%
|
RLX / RL
|
72
|
72
|
-10.7%
|
0.0%
|
1,055
|
1,019
|
2.9%
|
3.5%
|
TLX
|
2,285
|
2,847
|
-28.3%
|
-19.7%
|
21,785
|
26,548
|
-18.5%
|
-17.9%
|
Car
|
Truck
|
MDX
|
6,040
|
5,636
|
-4.3%
|
7.2%
|
47,816
|
52,019
|
-8.7%
|
-8.1%
|
RDX
|
5,820
|
6,263
|
-17.0%
|
-7.1%
|
52,785
|
62,876
|
-16.6%
|
-16.0%
|
Truck
|
Selling Days
|
28
|
25
|
309
|
307
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
8,498
|
4,700
|
61.4%
|
80.8%
|
64,792
|
61,978
|
3.9%
|
4.5%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.