Trucks & Electrified Vehicles Propel American Honda to Strong 2020 Finish

Honda wrapped a globally-challenging year on a positive note with a 4.2% December gain for trucks, plus a new record for electrified vehicles and a double record for Passport.

• Led by strong sales of the CR-V Hybrid (24,406) and Accord Hybrid (18,229), Honda posted record sales of electrified vehicles for the third straight year, totaling 62,982 in 2020.

• Passport set a new all-time annual sales record of nearly 40,000 units, plus record December sales of 4,344 units.

• CR-V remained Honda's best-selling vehicle, as sales topped 300,000 units for the 8th straight year, on sales of 333,502 units.

• Civic posted strong sales of 261,225 in 2020 to lead all compact cars and remain the best-selling model to millennial and first-time buyers.