Trucks Deliver October Sales Records for AHM, Honda and Acura Brands as Sales Rise Across Divisions
- Honda brand sets new October sales record with an 8% gain; trucks gain 17.5% and a new October mark
- Honda CR-V nets new October record and cumulative sales top 5 million
- Honda HR-V sets a new all-time monthly record with sales of over 10,000 units
- Acura trucks set October record as division nets 2.4% gain
Nov 01, 2019, 11:22 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
131,443
|
54,016
|
77,427
|
117,486
|
50,315
|
67,171
|
13,957
|
3,701
|
10,256
|
+7.6%
|
-1.5%
|
+15%
|
+8.2%
|
-2.1%
|
+17.5%
|
+2.4%
|
+6.5%
|
+1.1%
"With the Honda CR-V topping the 5 million cumulative sales mark to reaffirm its position as the best-selling crossover for over two decades, it's fitting that Honda crossover and light truck models led Honda to an all-time October sales record," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Both the Honda and Acura brands are marching forward as we head into the final two months of the year on pace to see American Honda post a sales increase for 2019."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
The harvest moon shone brightly on Honda sales, with new October overall and truck sales records and cumulative CR-V sales cresting 5 million. Several models made major gains with trucks leading the way as HR-V set an all-time monthly record and CR-V a new October mark. Civic and Fit also made major gains.
|
Honda is the retail best-selling passenger car brand in America in 2019 – with Fit, Civic, Insight and Accord #1 or #2 in their respective segments -- gaining the most share of any mainstream brand this year.
|
Honda has led the industry in sales to under-35-year-old buyers since 2010, with Civic and Accord the #1 and #2 cars, CR-V the #1 CUV/SUV and Odyssey the #1 minivan.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Another strong month for the Acura brand brought a new October truck sales record and an overall 2.4% sales increase, with a particularly strong month for ILX, the retail #1 sedan in segment, a 10% gain for MDX, and RDX sales on pace for another annual sales record.
|
Nearly 99% of all Acuras sold in the U.S. are made in America, with five of the brand's six models built at the company's three Ohio auto plants.
|
MDX is out-retailing 3-row SUVs from Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Infiniti, Tesla and Volvo in 2019, and has done so in every year since 2010.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for October 2019
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
October
|
October
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
October
|
October
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
131,443
|
122,182
|
3.6%
|
7.6%
|
1,337,652
|
1,329,179
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Total Car Sales
|
54,016
|
54,865
|
-5.2%
|
-1.5%
|
600,000
|
610,483
|
-1.7%
|
-1.7%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
77,427
|
67,317
|
10.8%
|
15.0%
|
737,652
|
718,696
|
2.6%
|
2.6%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
50,315
|
51,389
|
-5.7%
|
-2.1%
|
565,675
|
574,309
|
-1.5%
|
-1.5%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
67,171
|
57,169
|
13.1%
|
17.5%
|
645,207
|
626,763
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,701
|
3,476
|
2.5%
|
6.5%
|
34,325
|
36,174
|
-5.1%
|
-5.1%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
10,256
|
10,148
|
-2.7%
|
1.1%
|
92,445
|
91,933
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
48,380
|
44,202
|
5.4%
|
9.5%
|
508,525
|
505,340
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Honda Division
|
44,747
|
40,865
|
5.4%
|
9.5%
|
475,067
|
470,722
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
Acura Division
|
3,633
|
3,337
|
4.8%
|
8.9%
|
33,458
|
34,618
|
-3.4%
|
-3.4%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
76,473
|
67,317
|
9.4%
|
13.6%
|
716,541
|
718,696
|
-0.3%
|
-0.3%
|
Honda Division
|
66,217
|
57,169
|
11.5%
|
15.8%
|
624,096
|
626,763
|
-0.4%
|
-0.4%
|
Acura Division
|
10,256
|
10,148
|
-2.7%
|
1.1%
|
92,445
|
91,933
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
5,636
|
10,663
|
-49.1%
|
-47.1%
|
91,475
|
105,143
|
-13.0%
|
-13.0%
|
Honda Division
|
5,568
|
10,524
|
-49.1%
|
-47.1%
|
90,608
|
103,587
|
-12.5%
|
-12.5%
|
Acura Division
|
68
|
139
|
-52.9%
|
-51.1%
|
867
|
1,556
|
-44.3%
|
-44.3%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
954
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
21,111
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
954
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
21,111
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
117,486
|
108,558
|
4.2%
|
8.2%
|
1,210,882
|
1,201,072
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
ACCORD
|
21,689
|
23,778
|
-12.2%
|
-8.8%
|
226,152
|
239,077
|
-5.4%
|
-5.4%
|
CIVIC
|
23,577
|
22,450
|
1.1%
|
5.0%
|
279,061
|
277,486
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
CLARITY
|
635
|
2,100
|
-70.9%
|
-69.8%
|
9,994
|
15,414
|
-35.2%
|
-35.2%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
36
|
-94.4%
|
-94.4%
|
FIT
|
2,800
|
920
|
193.1%
|
204.3%
|
30,068
|
33,854
|
-11.2%
|
-11.2%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,614
|
2,140
|
-27.4%
|
-24.6%
|
20,398
|
8,442
|
141.6%
|
141.6%
|
CR-V
|
33,344
|
27,825
|
15.4%
|
19.8%
|
314,083
|
305,446
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
HR-V
|
10,130
|
4,961
|
96.6%
|
104.2%
|
80,444
|
74,940
|
7.3%
|
7.3%
|
ODYSSEY
|
7,872
|
8,403
|
-9.8%
|
-6.3%
|
82,130
|
87,692
|
-6.3%
|
-6.3%
|
PASSPORT
|
3,649
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
28,772
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
PILOT
|
9,529
|
13,479
|
-31.9%
|
-29.3%
|
113,498
|
133,380
|
-14.9%
|
-14.9%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,647
|
2,501
|
1.9%
|
5.8%
|
26,280
|
25,305
|
3.9%
|
3.9%
|
Acura Division Total
|
13,957
|
13,624
|
-1.4%
|
2.4%
|
126,770
|
128,107
|
-1.0%
|
-1.0%
|
ILX
|
1,430
|
1,056
|
30.4%
|
35.4%
|
12,127
|
9,298
|
30.4%
|
30.4%
|
NSX
|
15
|
18
|
-19.8%
|
-16.7%
|
217
|
140
|
55.0%
|
55.0%
|
RLX / RL
|
68
|
139
|
-52.9%
|
-51.1%
|
867
|
1,556
|
-44.3%
|
-44.3%
|
TLX
|
2,188
|
2,263
|
-6.9%
|
-3.3%
|
21,114
|
25,180
|
-16.1%
|
-16.1%
|
MDX
|
4,368
|
3,955
|
6.4%
|
10.4%
|
41,599
|
41,142
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
RDX
|
5,888
|
6,193
|
-8.4%
|
-4.9%
|
50,846
|
50,791
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
26
|
256
|
256
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
4,341
|
6,529
|
-36.0%
|
-33.5%
|
52,465
|
40,047
|
31.0%
|
31.0%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Share this article