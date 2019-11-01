Trucks Deliver October Sales Records for AHM, Honda and Acura Brands as Sales Rise Across Divisions

The harvest moon shone brightly on Honda sales, with new October overall and truck sales records and cumulative CR-V sales cresting 5 million. Several models made major gains with trucks leading the way as HR-V set an all-time monthly record and CR-V a new October mark. Civic and Fit also made major gains. HR-V set a new all-time monthly record, jumping 104% on sales of 10,130 units.

CR-V sales climb 20% on sales of 33,344 for a new October record.

Fit gained a whopping 204% while Civic gained 5% and Accord topped 21,000 deliveries.

Odyssey now holds an incredible 42% share of the minivan segment with October sales of over 7,800 units.

Honda is the retail best-selling passenger car brand in America in 2019 – with Fit, Civic, Insight and Accord #1 or #2 in their respective segments -- gaining the most share of any mainstream brand this year.