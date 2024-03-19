Truckstop Survey Indicates Carriers Increased Workload to Stay Profitable

Company to host two ProTalks sessions at MATS to help address industry challenges

BOISE, Idaho, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), Truckstop conducted an online survey to more than 2,000 of their carrier customers which found that they had to work harder in 2023 to stay profitable.

In the past year, carriers have experienced a significant increase in their workload, driving an additional 3,000 miles on average, handling two more loads each month, and absorbing the costs for 17% of their miles as unpaid 'deadhead' travel. Despite the decrease in fuel expenses leading to lower costs per mile, over 60% of carriers have identified insurance costs as a significant challenge. Furthermore, the vast majority of carriers underscored the importance of continuously exploring strategies to protect themselves from fraud and theft within the freight industry.

"Carriers face a multitude of business challenges every day including volatile market conditions, fraudulent activities and fluctuating profit margins," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "Our unwavering commitment to our customers drives us to tackle these obstacles head-on. Through our innovative products and services, we empower freight professionals to grow their business with speed, trust, and confidence."

New Carrier Product Features

To help enhance carrier operations, Truckstop has introduced two new features, Expanded Search Results and Route Map, to help simplify the load sourcing and evaluation process. Expanded Search Results provides additional load options just outside the carrier's search criteria and Route Map provides a quick visual of a recommended route between origin and destination that's compatible with their equipment type.

To enhance fraud protection further, load board, factoring, and RMIS carrier users are now required to use multi-factor authentication (MFA) when logging into their accounts. MFA is a security protocol that mandates users to present two or more distinct authentication factors to confirm their identity before gaining access to a system, application, or account.

Education Series

Truckstop will host two sessions as part of the PRO TALKS Education Series at MATS, one tied to maximizing broker relations and the other aimed at helping carriers run their business. Truckstop's Chief Relationship Officer, Brent Hutto, will be sharing his vast knowledge of the industry during two sessions being held in the ProTalks Theater, room B104:

Thursday, March 21 ( 2:15 p.m. EDT ): Carriers – Stay Alive and Thrive , industry-leading advisor Kevin Rutherford of Let's Truck will join Hutto as they discuss choosing the right freight and controlling costs, as well as deliver savvy trucking advice to help carriers run their trucking business.

): , industry-leading advisor of Let's Truck will join Hutto as they discuss choosing the right freight and controlling costs, as well as deliver savvy trucking advice to help carriers run their trucking business. Friday, March 22 ( 1:30 p.m. EDT ): How to Maximize your Broker Relationships, Tyler Johnston of Mercer Transportation will join Hutto as they discuss how to spot a bad actor, how to choose the good from the bad, and best negotiate with brokers.

Truckstop is also sponsoring a Certified Master Carrier Live event featuring Rutherford aimed at helping carriers elevate their career and step into the role of a Certified Master Carrier. Whether attendees are starting with their first truck or looking to expand to a small fleet, Rutherford will dive into effective business planning, discover essential trucking tools, as well as network with fellow drivers.

Truckstop Demos and Promo

Showgoers who attend a product demonstration of the Truckstop platform in the company's booth (#16160) will receive a custom-designed t-shirt while supplies last. Additionally, Truckstop is offering new customers (attending the show) $50 off for their first three months of Load Board Pro.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

SOURCE Internet Truckstop Group, LLC