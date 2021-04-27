Truckstop.com Launches New Load Search Packed with Powerful Features

BOISE, Idaho, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to listening to feedback received from valued customers, Truckstop.com has launched a new load search with an updated design that is easier to navigate, more intuitive to use and loaded with more powerful features.



In addition to the new design, users will benefit from added filters and tags to help refine the load search, a comparison tool to easily view loads side-by-side and a new and powerful Rate Estimate tool to help carriers negotiate the best rate. The new interactive map also easily allows for a multi-state search, so carriers can quickly find the best load for their needs.



"I just fell in love with the new load board," said Martha Jones, owner of OC Trans, LLC. "Being able to see load details and broker contact information on one page saves me so much time."



Designed to give carriers more freedom and control, key features of the new load search include:

An updated user interface with intuitive navigation that eliminates extra clicks

Expanded search, filtering and comparison capabilities to help narrow down the right loads

A customizable search results grid that allows for efficient workflow

A data-packed load summary card that includes the pertinent load information for quick and confident decision-making

"As one of the original technology innovators in the freight transportation industry, we're constantly working to deliver best-in-class products to our customers," said Brett Webb, chief product officer, Truckstop.com. "The new load search allows our carriers to find their loads more efficiently, with incredibly accurate rates, and in a marketplace they trust."



As for Load Board Pro users, a new load comparison feature allows for up to 10 loads from different lanes to be compared side by side, helping carriers drill down the numbers and decide on the best load. A brand-new Rate Estimate tool provides estimates specific to the load with minimum and maximum ranges - all using powerful same-day rate data.



"Rate Estimate gives me a good understanding if a load is worth it to me," said Load Board Pro user Mike Winter, president of Winter & Co, Inc. "It saves me time from having to call the broker just to find out that the rate doesn't work for me."



For more information about Truckstop.com's new load search, visit: https://truckstop.com/new-load-search/.

About Truckstop.com

For more than 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

