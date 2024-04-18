TruConnect Expands its Lifeline Services to the State of Florida

The expansion enables qualifying residents to receive TruConnect's Lifeline service, which includes high-speed data, talk, text, and a free SIM card.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect, the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the US, announced today the expansion of its Lifeline services to the state of Florida. Established in 1985, the Lifeline program provides a discount on phone and internet service for qualifying low-income consumers to ensure they have the opportunities and security that connectivity brings.

As the need for technology increases, so does the digital divide. The rising cost of living is forcing many low-income Americans to make difficult decisions about where they spend their budget, and connectivity does not always make the cut.

"At TruConnect, we envision a world where everyone and everything is connected. We're proud to bring Florida one step closer to bridging the digital divide and one step closer to ensuring everyone can participate in the information economy." – Nathan Johnson, co-CEO of TruConnect.

It is estimated that 2.5 million Florida residents are eligible for the Lifeline program. Florida residents who are eligible for Lifeline will now have the opportunity to receive the following at no cost with TruConnect:

Free SIM card

Up to 4.5 GB of High-Speed Data

Free UNLIMITED Talk

Free UNLIMITED Text

Free UNLIMITED International Calls to Canada , China , Mexico , South Korea , and Vietnam

To qualify for TruConnect's Lifeline service, your total household income must be at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Alternatively, individuals or households automatically qualify for Lifeline benefits if they participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.truconnect.com/.

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the US, expanding the availability of wireless voice and internet service plans and low-cost devices. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans access critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data, and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of Americans who have otherwise been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

SOURCE TruConnect