Trucordia Acquires Charles River Insurance, Expands Presence in New England

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Charles River Insurance, an independent insurance business based in Framingham, Massachusetts, with additional offices serving the Greater Boston and Central Massachusetts regions. Founded with a commitment to treating every client as a person, not a policy number, Charles River Insurance provides personal and business insurance solutions with a strong focus on customer service and coverage choice.

"We're pleased to welcome the Charles River Insurance team to Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Their independent approach and deep Massachusetts roots allow us to deliver expanded solutions, more competitive pricing, and exceptional service to even more communities in New England and beyond."

Charles River Insurance offers a wide range of insurance solutions — including auto, home, business owner's , commercial auto, business interruption, directors and officers, and more — partnering with over a dozen top carriers to find the right fit for every client. Clients can access an experienced consultation with local producers, both virtually and in-person at offices in Framingham and Leominster.

The acquisition aligns with Trucordia's strategy to grow its network while maintaining high standards for local knowledge and personal service.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

