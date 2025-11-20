Trucordia Acquires Eberle Insurance, Expanding Local Experience in Arkansas

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Eberle Insurance, an independent insurance business serving Sherwood, Arkansas, and the greater Central Arkansas region — including nearby Little Rock. Just minutes from downtown Little Rock, Eberle Insurance is known for helping families and businesses protect what matters to them, offering custom solutions in home, auto, and business coverage since its founding.

"We're delighted to welcome the Eberle Insurance team to Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Their dedication to finding the best policy for every client and ensuring a smooth, supportive insurance experience aligns with our national network's focus on personal service and local relationships."

Eberle Insurance specializes in selecting policies tailored to individual and business needs, guiding clients through the insurance process, and supporting them in times of need. Their independent approach and commitment to transparency have made them a trusted resource throughout Arkansas.

This acquisition strengthens Trucordia's strategy of growth through partnership with regional businesses that provide attentive, personalized solutions and deep local knowledge.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia