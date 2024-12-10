Trucordia Acquires Insurance Business of Archibald Insurance

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia has acquired the insurance business of Archibald Insurance, with offices in Richmond, Midlothian and North Chesterfield, Virginia.

"We're excited to welcome the Archibald Insurance team to Trucordia and look forward to their continued growth," said Trucordia CEO Felix Morgan. "Their client-centric focus aligns with our values as a people-focused organization, and they share our vision to reach new heights together."

Archibald Insurance offers a wide selection of coverage solutions for individuals and businesses. By joining Trucordia's integrated organization, the Archibald team and its clients will benefit from expanded coverage solutions, more competitive pricing and value-add services like in-house risk management and claims advocacy.

Through its transformational growth strategy, Trucordia is striving to build the next great insurance brokerage through integration, organic growth and acquisitions.

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

