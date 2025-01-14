Trucordia Acquires Insurance Business of Boulder Insurance Solutions

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia has acquired the insurance business of Boulder Insurance Solutions, a full-service brokerage in Boulder, Colorado, serving small- to mid-sized businesses.

"The Boulder Insurance Solutions team is a great addition to Trucordia," said Trucordia CEO Felix Morgan. "They share our commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our clients and have grown the business by establishing quality relationships and maintaining a solid reputation built on trust."

The Boulder Insurance Solutions team has deep personal and professional roots within the community and takes pride in helping clients match their insurance needs with the right solutions.

Through its transformational growth strategy, Trucordia is teaming up with successful insurance businesses that have a desire to expand capacity and better serve their clients to build the next great insurance brokerage. By joining Trucordia, businesses can grow even further through the integration of robust technology and operations platforms backed by knowledgeable, ambitious and results-oriented team members across the U.S.

About Trucordia
Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information. 

