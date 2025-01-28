Trucordia Acquires Insurance Business of CADA Insurance

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia has acquired the insurance business of CADA Insurance Services, which has multiple offices in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Chalmette, Gretna and Kenner.

"The CADA Insurance team is a welcome addition to Trucordia," said Trucordia CEO Felix Morgan. "They share our passion for building long-term relationships and partnering with clients to identify and best meet their insurance needs."

CADA Insurance offers auto, home, commercial, general liability and workers' compensation solutions.

Trucordia continues to attract businesses with high growth potential in target industries and markets that enhance its offerings to clients. Through its transformational growth strategy, Trucordia is teaming up with successful businesses eager to expand capacity and better serve their clients.

Trucordia's 5,000 professionals are united in their commitment to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for clients, fellow team members and partners.

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

