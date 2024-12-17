Trucordia Acquires Insurance Business of Richard King Agency

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia has acquired the insurance business of Richard King Insurance Agency, a family-owned brokerage firm in Powhatan, Virginia.

"We're excited to welcome the Richard King Insurance Agency team to Trucordia," said Trucordia Chief Development Officer Brooke K. DeWyze. "They share our commitment to delivering world-class service, and we're eager to have them join us and continue to grow as we build the next great insurance brokerage."

The Richard King Insurance Agency has been helping businesses and individuals meet their personalized insurance needs since 1987.

This latest acquisition aligns with Trucordia's strategy to attract businesses with high growth potential in target industries and markets that have the ability to enhance its offerings to clients. Through its transformational growth strategy, Trucordia seeks to join forces with successful businesses that have a desire to expand capacity and better serve their clients.

Trucordia is uniting more than 5,000 professionals coast to coast to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, team members and partners.

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

