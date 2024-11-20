Trucordia Acquires Insurance Business of The DeLuca Agency and Denver Insurance Brokerage

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia has acquired the insurance business of The DeLuca Agency and Denver Insurance Brokerage, which has offices in Colorado, Maryland and Utah.

"We're thrilled to welcome The DeLuca Agency and Denver Insurance Brokerage team to Trucordia," said Trucordia CEO Felix Morgan. "This acquisition aligns with our strategy to attract businesses with high growth potential in target industries and markets that have the ability to enhance our offerings to clients."

The DeLuca Agency and Denver Insurance Brokerage has been providing exceptional quality insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals for over 25 years. It operates offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; and Draper, Utah.

Through the Acquire pillar of its transformational growth strategy, Trucordia seeks to join forces with successful businesses that have a desire to expand capacity and enhance its current offerings. Trucordia is striving to build the next great insurance brokerage by uniting more than 5,000 professionals coast to coast to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for our clients, team members and partners.

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

