Trucordia Acquires Osborn Insurance, Extending Personalized Service in New Jersey

Dec 02, 2025

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Osborn Insurance, an insurance business based in Brick, New Jersey. Since 2000, Osborn Insurance has served families, individuals, and businesses across New Jersey with customized insurance solutions for auto, home, business, and health insurance.

 "We are excited to welcome the Osborn Insurance team to Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "Their focus on honesty, individualized service, and proven experience guiding clients through every step of the insurance process makes them an ideal addition to our company as we continue to grow our presence in New Jersey and the Northeast."

 Osborn Insurance is known for treating every client as a valued partner that hand-selects solutions, provides dedicated support through the claims process, and fosters relationships based on trust. The business addresses a wide range of client needs, specializing in unique, personalized solutions for businesses, individuals, and families.

The addition of Osborn Insurance reinforces Trucordia's commitment to growing with insurance businesses that share its high standards for client-focused service and regional knowledge.

About Trucordia
Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

