Trucordia Adds Shelley Rathsam as Vice President on M&A Team

LINDON, Utah, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today that Shelley Rathsam has joined the company as Vice President on its Mergers and Acquisitions team. Rathsam comes to Trucordia after nearly five years at Arthur J. Gallagher, where she led M&A sourcing and deal execution across U.S., Western Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Shelley Rathsam has joined Trucordia as Vice President of M&A.

Rathsam's career spans 25 years in sales and leadership across healthcare, executive search, and insurance. At Gallagher, she partnered with regional presidents and practice leaders to build merger pipelines and managed deals through valuation, due diligence, and close.

Before Gallagher, Rathsam spent nearly a decade in insurance sales and leadership roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield Global. As Regional Sales Director for the West Coast, she managed market strategy and new business development for multinational clients.

"Shelley brings invaluable sourcing, sales, and relationship experience," said Rocky Steele, SVP, Business Development at Trucordia. "She knows how to build a pipeline from scratch, keep sellers and advisers engaged, and get deals across the finish line. We're excited to have her as a leader on our team as we continue to grow."

Rathsam describes her approach as collaborative and results‑focused. "What I love most is the mix of strategy and relationship work that comes with M&A," she said. "Trucordia is in an exciting growth phase with a lot of momentum behind it, and I'm looking forward to helping find the right new partners and guiding them through a process that is not only thoughtful but also well run."

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia