Trucordia Acquires the assets of JJL&W Insurance Consulting, Expanding Employee Benefits Footprint in Louisiana

LINDON, Utah, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced its acquisition of the assets of JJL&W Insurance Consulting, an employee benefits brokerage based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Founded in 2020 by partners Jeff Joffrion, Troy Jones, Mitch Lansing, and Jeff Wampold, JJL&W has built a strong reputation by pairing a people-first, consultative approach with deep carrier-side experience.

"We're excited to welcome the JJL&W team to Trucordia," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "This group has more than a century of combined experience and a clear focus on relationships over automation. They sit down with employers, broker partners, and employees to walk through decisions and stay close throughout the year, which is exactly how we believe benefits should be delivered."

The JJL&W team focuses on employee benefits for employers of all sizes, as well as individuals, with medical, dental, vision, life, disability and voluntary benefits, along with support for funding strategies, compliance, and administration. In addition to serving its own clients, the firm works behind the scenes with other local insurance businesses, providing consulting and service support while managing books of business on their behalf.

"Joining Trucordia gives us the best of both worlds," said Joffrion. "We keep the personal, hands-on service our clients and broker partners rely on, while gaining the infrastructure, carrier access, and resources of a national organization. We look forward to the impact this will have on the employers, communities, and businesses we serve across Louisiana and the region."

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia