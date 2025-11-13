Trucordia Announces Five Strategic Acquisitions, Expanding National Network

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced the acquisition of five insurance businesses across the United States. This marks a significant milestone in Trucordia's strategy to build a values-driven, client-first national network. These new partnerships reinforce the company's commitment to personalized service, regional knowledge, and strategic growth.

The newly acquired businesses include:

Assured Insurance Consultants (Tennessee)

(Tennessee) Charles River Insurance (Massachusetts)

(Massachusetts) Eberle Insurance Agency (Arkansas)

(Arkansas) Breezy Seguros (Massachusetts)

(Massachusetts) Osborn Insurance Agency (New Jersey)

Each of these businesses brings a unique blend of local insight, specialized coverage solutions, and a deep commitment to client care. From concierge-level service in Tennessee to tri-lingual support for Latino entrepreneurs in Massachusetts, these businesses exemplify the values Trucordia seeks in its partners: integrity and a passion for helping clients build lasting security around what matters.

"These acquisitions reflect our belief that meaningful growth happens through collaboration with businesses that share our values," said Felix Morgan, CEO of Trucordia. "We're proud to welcome these teams into our organization and look forward to building on their legacy of trusted relationships and community impact."

"We know where we've been, and we're clear on where we're going," Morgan added. "Trucordia is on a path to become the next great insurance brokerage, defined by scale, service, innovation, and the strength of our partnerships."

"This moment is a milestone; it's a signal of what's ahead," said Rocky Steele, SVP of Business Development at Trucordia. "We're building a platform where local insurance businesses can grow and where clients benefit from local insight and national strength. That's the future we're creating together."

As part of Trucordia, these businesses will gain access to expanded resources, integrated technology, and a nationwide network of professionals. Each will continue to deliver the thoughtful, personalized service their clients expect.

This expansion strengthens Trucordia's presence in key markets across the Southeast, Northeast, and Southwest, supporting its mission to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for clients, partners, and team members.

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

