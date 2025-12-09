Trucordia Celebrates 100 Rebrands in One Year, Marking a Bold Step in Growth Strategy

LINDON, Utah, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia, a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, today announced the successful rebranding of 100 Trucordia businesses in just one year. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to executing its bold, transformational strategy.

"Our rebrand to Trucordia is a declaration of who we are and what we're building," said Felix Morgan, chief executive officer of Trucordia. "This achievement reflects our strategy to integrate operations, grow organically, and pursue mergers and acquisitions that strengthen our footprint, all while fostering a strong, client focused, performance-driven culture."

These changes support Trucordia's rollout of platforms that organize business units by geography or business sector to better serve clients, capture economies of scale and improve enterprise value.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our 5,000-plus professionals nationwide," Morgan added. "Together, we're building the next great insurance brokerage."

About Trucordia

Trucordia is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners, and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #18 on Business Insurance's 2025 Top 100 Brokers and #16 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia.com for more information.

SOURCE Trucordia