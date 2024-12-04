Trucordia leverages Vertafore as its partner of choice to unify operations

Integrated technology from Vertafore supports Trucordia's "Ascend" strategy to bring together its 200 locations for future growth

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growth strategy to build the next great insurance brokerage, Trucordia is partnering with Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, to unify and optimize its operations. In bringing its agencies onto a unified agency management system, Trucordia is paving the way for its long-term growth strategy through increased efficiency, greater visibility across locations, more robust reporting capabilities and the ability to leverage data for agency growth and better client service.

Trucordia announced its rebranding from PCF Insurance Services last month. The name Trucordia combines the words "trust" and "accord," which reflect the integrity, harmony and collaboration that are the cornerstones of its business.

Leveraging AMS360®, PL Rating™, InsurLink™ and ReferenceConnect®, Trucordia selected Vertafore for its AgencyOne® platform that combines best-of-breed technology on one integrated platform.

The organization entered into an enterprise agreement with Vertafore in May 2023 with the goal of harnessing technology to power its modernization. In the past 14 months, Vertafore has worked with Trucordia to successfully hit a record number of agency systems migrations, with more than 100 this year and plans to continue migrations next year.

This record-setting pace has been made possible through Vertafore's industry-leading conversion methodology and proprietary data mapping tool that simplifies and automates a significant portion of the system conversion process and allows for multiple, simultaneous conversions.

As a result, Trucordia agencies have been able to seamlessly transition systems over a weekend, enabling them to leverage AMS360 with limited impacts to their operations or clients. Trucordia is also leveraging Vertafore and Vertafore's exclusive Orange Partner Program for training and operational support to help agencies get up to speed quickly.

"Trucordia's vision for growth is backed by exceptional client service, a people-centric operating model and best-in-class technology," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore CEO. "We're privileged to partner with Trucordia in support of its new transformational business strategy."

"We grew faster than anyone and we are integrating faster than anyone," said Felix Morgan, Trucordia CEO. "Our partnership with Vertafore has helped us with the scope and speed of our integrations, working together to unite our offices through exceptional technology."

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 employees across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for 55 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

