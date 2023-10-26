TruDiagnostic Announces a New Multi-Omic Informed Biological Aging Clock that Outperforms Previous Age Calculating Methods

News provided by

TruDiagnostic

26 Oct, 2023, 12:49 ET

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the epigenetic research company TruDiagnostic, may help researchers understand why our bodies are aging on a molecular level. Age is a major risk factor for many chronic diseases and mortality across the world. Epigenetics (or the way our genes are put into use throughout our bodies) has emerged as a measure to evaluate aging through the development of aging 'clocks'. While previous DNA methylation clocks have estimated the degree of aging in an individual, they haven't been able to explain why someone might have accelerated or decelerated aging outcomes.

Continue Reading

"In our research, we set out to create a first-in-class approach to quantify the biological aging process. Aging is a complex process that is influenced by multiple factors. Therefore, we built a robust aging cohort that had available clinical data and combined this with measures of proteins, metabolites, and epigenetics for each individual," explains Dr. Jessica Lasky-Su of Brigham and Women's Hospital.

In a preprint appearing on BioRxiv, researchers shared findings on the development of the new OMICm Age clock. The study, which was led, in part, by Dr. Lasky-Su, showed that the OMICm Age clock was able to predict death with 87% accuracy over 10 years in their aging cohort (study group); outperforming other current methylation clocks and chronological age.

Another development stemming from the OMICm Age study was the creation of methylation algorithms that quantify other important clinical biomarkers. "In order to incorporate important factors of aging into a single diagnostic, we created predictors of metabolites, proteins, and clinical values using epigenetic methylation data. These algorithms provide accurate estimates of important clinical biomarkers, like fasting glucose or triglycerides," explains TruDiagnostic's Head of Bioinformatics, Varun Dwaraka, PhD. "With this information, we can get a much better resolution of the multiple changes that occur with age and we can better understand why people age in different ways."

These scores, termed Epigenetic Biomarker Proxies (EBP) in the paper, will be used in other epigenetic algorithms in the future to add more resolution to other chronic diseases, including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, and pulmonary diseases outcomes.

"This work is important because it improves our ability to identify major risk factors for age-related diseases. It also provides more understanding of what individual factors and biological processes are contributing to an individual's current biological age," says Dr. Lasky-Su.

About TruDiagnostic

Home to the largest, private DNA methylation database in the world, TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory that specializes in epigenetic testing and research. In partnership with notable biotech developers, researchers, and academic institutions, we are transforming the healthcare potential of epigenetic data into actionable applications. We aim to improve people's lives by arming patients and physicians with novel biological insights; enabling them to make the right lifestyle and medical decisions through information found in the fluid epigenome. With the ability to analyze more than 1,000,000 locations on one's DNA, our TruAge biological aging tests provide the most in-depth results, and multi-omic correlations to accelerated aging.

Emilie Arroyo, Media Relations
(786) 247-4579                                                                                
[email protected]                                                                                  
www.trudiagnostic.com 

Additional Contacts

Hannah Went, Director of Operations            

General Inquiries        

(937) 570-0471                                                                       

(833) 963-1700

[email protected]                                                      

[email protected]

www.trudiagnostic.com                                                             

www.trudiagnostic.com 

SOURCE TruDiagnostic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.