TruDiagnostic Introduces Revolutionary Epigenetic Biomarker Proxies: New Diagnostic Approach Outperforms Traditional Lab Results

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDiagnostic, a global leader in advanced epigenetic research, proudly announces a groundbreaking advancement in precision medicine: the development of Epigenetic Biomarker Proxies (EBPs). This transformative way of measuring biological function delivers unprecedented capabilities in disease prediction and diagnosis, using just a single drop of blood. This milestone marks a paradigm shift in healthcare, combining accessibility, affordability, and enhanced diagnostic accuracy.

More Accurate and Predictive Than Traditional Blood Testing

Through cutting-edge DNA methylation analysis, TruDiagnostic has developed over 1,600 EBPs that serve as proxies for clinical lab results, metabolomic, and proteomic measurements. Validation efforts show that on average EBPs outperform traditional biomarkers, offering:

62% greater accuracy in disease prediction than traditional lab work.

than traditional lab work. 64% improved effectiveness in disease diagnosis than traditional lab work.

than traditional lab work. Comprehensive longitudinal insights, reflecting broader biological signals akin to HbA1c in chronic disease management.

"By capturing a long-term snapshot of health, EBPs provide more reliable and actionable insights than conventional, time-point-specific measures," said Varun Dwaraka, Ph.D., Director of Bioinformatics and Principal Investigator of TruDiagnostic. "We were surprised by how well these signals were captured. We think this is an easy to collect, low cost, high yield, and highly predictive platform that can be used as an omic screening tool and could be the future of precision medicine."

A Leap Towards Accessible Precision Medicine

Traditional diagnostics often require invasive procedures, complex processing, and costly infrastructure. In contrast, TruDiagnostic's EBP framework offers:

Non-invasive sample collection via finger-prick blood samples.

via finger-prick blood samples. Cost-effective testing that democratizes access to advanced health insights.

that democratizes access to advanced health insights. The ability to simultaneously analyze risk factors for multiple conditions, paving the way for personalized disease prevention strategies.

Broad Applications in Healthcare and Research

The EBPs are not just diagnostic tools but also a goldmine for researchers. They empower scientists to discover novel biomarkers, identify disease subtypes, and develop targeted therapies from unique insights. For example, EBPs can distinguish cardiovascular risks related from high blood sugar between risks linked to high cholesterol, enabling more tailored interventions.

Promising Results for Disease Diagnostics

Highlights of the research include:

Validation of EBPs across 12 major diseases and all-cause mortality , showcasing robust clinical relevance.

, showcasing robust clinical relevance. High overall accuracy (90%), specificity (94%), and sensitivity (76%) in detecting deviations from clinical normative ranges.

"Translating large-scale molecular data into tangible solutions for healthcare has been a major bottleneck for researchers," commented Dwaraka, "EBPs provide a direct, cost-effective solution to this problem, representing a significant step toward disease prevention and personalized care."

Redefining the Future of Healthcare

TruDiagnostic envisions a world where healthcare is proactive, not reactive. By integrating EBPs into routine clinical practice, the potential exists to revolutionize population health, reduce healthcare costs, and improve outcomes for underserved communities. The pre-print for this new research can be found at https://bit.ly/ebprelease.

About TruDiagnostic

Founded in 2020, TruDiagnostic specializes in leveraging epigenetic insights to drive advancements in health and longevity. As a trusted partner to healthcare providers, researchers, and consumers, TruDiagnostic continues to lead the field with innovative solutions and the world's largest private epigenetic database.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

FAQs:

1. What are Epigenetic Biomarker Proxies (EBPs)?

EBPs are predictive tools developed from DNA methylation data to serve as surrogates for clinical lab tests, metabolomic, and proteomic measurements. They provide disease risk predictions and diagnostic insights with a single blood sample of a few drops of blood.

2. How do EBPs compare to traditional biomarkers?

On average, clinical EBPs outperform traditional lab-based biomarkers in both prediction and diagnosis:

62% of EBPs provide stronger associations with the development of disease.

64% of EBPs offer increased diagnostic disease associations.

3. What diseases can EBPs predict or diagnose?

EBPs have been validated across 12 major chronic diseases, including:

Cardiovascular disease

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic kidney disease

Cognitive decline

All-cause mortality

4. How accurate are EBPs?

EBPs demonstrated:

90% overall accuracy in detecting deviations from clinical norms.

in detecting deviations from clinical norms. High overall specificity (94%) and sensitivity (76%) across clinical labs.

5. What makes EBPs revolutionary for healthcare?

Non-invasive and cost-effective: Blood-spot collection via finger prick replaces expensive and invasive procedures.

Blood-spot collection via finger prick replaces expensive and invasive procedures. Broad coverage: Over 1,600 EBPs assess multiple health parameters simultaneously.

Over 1,600 EBPs assess multiple health parameters simultaneously. Personalized insights: Enables targeted recommendations for disease prevention and management.

6. How were clinical EBPs validated?

Over 30,000 individuals from diverse health backgrounds participated in studies.

Clinical EBPs were tested for their ability to match or exceed traditional lab-based measures across clinical and research datasets.

7. How can EBPs benefit underserved populations?

EBPs require minimal infrastructure, making them ideal for remote areas or low-resource settings. They align seamlessly with current healthcare systems, offering actionable insights at a fraction of the cost of traditional tests.

SOURCE TruDiagnostic