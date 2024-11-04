Your Food is Failing You: An At-Home DNA Test Can Show You What's Missing

TruDiagnostic Launches Groundbreaking Epigenetic Test For Personalized Nutrition & Biological Systems Health

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading epigenetic company TruDiagnostic has launched TruHealth , an at-home DNA test that reveals your unique nutrition and biological systems health by analyzing +150 biomarkers for vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, healthy fats, amino acids and toxins, as well as inflammation rates, oxidative stress, neurocognitive factors and hormone levels. TruHealth measures your cellular health across key biological systems related to longevity—including metabolic, immune, hormonal, and neurocognitive health. Whether you're looking to boost your nutrition, reduce toxins, improve sleep, or enhance metabolic function, TruHealth gives you a personalized blueprint to feel healthier and live longer.

Until now, a nutrition test of this analytical rigor has required a doctor's order and lab visit for a significant blood draw. TruHealth avoids the expensive doctor's visit and delivers high-precision answers from home, with just one finger prick. You then place your sample in a prepaid envelope, mail it to TruDiagnostic's lab for processing, and receive your personalized results 3-4 weeks later. TruHealth is available for order starting November 4th, just in time for the holidays and New Years' resolutions.

"We know that when it comes to nutrition, one size doesn't fit all. It's not helpful to hear that 'everyone should take a daily vitamin'. With TruHealth, you get an idea of exactly where you're deficient – be it Omega-3, Iron, Calcium, or any other +150 biomarkers we test for," said Dr. Matt Dawson, CEO of TruDiagnostic.

TruHealth was designed to support personal nutrition in an age of depleted soils, prevalent pesticides, and heavily processed foods. With meat and dairy full of hormones and antibiotics, and a supplement industry rife with suspect ingredients and claims, TruHealth is an easy solution to determine which nutrients truly make it into the body, and where we may be lacking.

Nutrition is a key influencer on genetic function—or epigenetics—ultimately shaping everyday health, longevity, and susceptibility to disease. Vitamin B12 and folate, for example, can turn genes "on" or "off" via DNA methylation, a process that impacts metabolism, immune function, and disease risk. Antioxidants, polyphenols and trace minerals also play vital roles in DNA expression and repair. The body's epigenetic record provides precise documentation of our nutritional health—and TruHealth unlocks all this information for the first time.

Critically, not only does TruHealth give you a deep look into your overall health, but it also identifies the root cause of any reduced health so that you have a precise plan to improve. For example, the report may reveal that you're in the bottom 5% of the population for Glutathione, a vital component of cell repair that benefits the immune system and skin. Knowing that fact alone is helpful, but rather than just replace Glutathione, the report can also identify vitamin B6 or Cysteine deficiencies as the underlying driver of low Glutathione, revealing a much more effective plan to repair cellular damage than addressing the symptom alone.

The TruHealth test is available as a standalone test for $499, or only $250 per test as a subscription that allows for measuring personal improvement over time.

TruHealth was designed as a complement to TruDiagnostic's precision biological age test, TruAge , which has been a favorite of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Steve Aoki, and Bryan Johnson. For comprehensive longevity tracking, TruDiagnostic offers a TruHealth + TruAge Combination Kit – offering both tests using the same sample, meaning just one finger-prick will yield double the insights into your longevity and nutritional needs. The two tests provide a full spectrum view of how your body is aging and what to do about it, measuring +250 biomarkers so you can make targeted changes to slow down aging, improve vitality, and optimize your long-term health.

About TruDiagnostic

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in epigenetic testing and research. Home to the largest private DNA methylation database globally, TruDiagnostic partners with notable biotech developers, researchers, and academic institutions to transform the healthcare potential of epigenetic data into actionable applications. For more information about TruDiagnostict, please visit www.trudiagnostic.com .

FAQs:

1. What are all the biomarkers that TruHealth tests for?

The full list of the +150 epigenetic biomarkers that TruHealth tests for can be found HERE .

2. What is the difference between TruAge and TruHealth?

The TruHealth test is designed as a complement to TruAge to give you the full spectrum of your cellular health. By understanding both, you can make targeted changes to slow down aging, improve vitality, and optimize your long-term health. That's why we created the TruHealth + TruAge Collection Kit, which combines these two groundbreaking epigenetic tests into one powerful kit that measures +225 biomarkers.

Key Components:

TruHealth Test : +150 biomarkers analyzed to ensure your nutritional, metabolic, immune, and cognitive health are functioning at their peak to support longevity goals, including +75 antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids.

: +150 biomarkers analyzed to ensure your nutritional, metabolic, immune, and cognitive health are functioning at their peak to support longevity goals, including +75 antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids. TruAge Test: 11 key organ systems and +75 biomarkers analyzed to track your biological age, aging speed, and key longevity metrics.

Why both? Longevity isn't just about living longer—it's about feeling your best in those extra years. This combination kit gives you the blueprint for optimizing your healthspan and longevity.

3. What is Epigenetics?

Genetics is the study of our DNA, and epi- is a Greek prefix for "above." Together, epigenetics describes molecular interactions immediately above the genome, and encompasses how the instructions of life coded in our DNA are actually put to use throughout our body.

This regulation of our genes allows your body to pick and choose what instructions get used, what gets tweaked, and what gets skipped all together.

Compared to genetics, epigenetic information is often more useful when it comes to understanding and treating health related matters. This is because epigenetics allows us to see the behavior of genetic material, not just what it contains. You can think of our genetics like a lamp or light source, with our epigenetics being the switch that turns said light on, off, or somewhere in between (like a dimmer).

4. What is DNA methylation?

There are several ways that DNA regulation (epigenetics) can occur in the cells throughout your body, with one of the most prominent methods being DNA methylation. DNA methylation is a process where molecules (methyl molecules) attach to sections of your DNA. This process can be thought of as the "turning off" or dimming of the instructions at that gene location.

Broadly speaking, methylation is not considered good or bad as it pertains to your health and wellness because every gene has a specific function and might need to be turned off or turned on according to individual circumstances. For instance, "turning off" oncogenes genes (genes linked to cancer) through more DNA methylation might be considered good for your health, while "turning off" tumor suppressor genes (genes which suppress cancer) might be considered bad.

Of the 28 million+ CpG locations of the human genome, up to 80% are methylated to some degree. As we age, the extent of DNA methylation at these various spots change and form patterns. Researchers have been successfully able to link millions of these patterns to specific ages, and age-related health outcomes. For example, if 2,000 patients show methylation on their DNA at the same place, and 1,999 of those patients develop Alzheimer's, we can say with a high degree of certainty that evaluating methylation patterns on that particular section of DNA can help predict someone's risk of developing Alzheimer's.

5. What is an Epigenetic Biomarker Proxy (EBP)?

Epigenetic biomarkers are specific biological markers derived from analyzing DNA methylation patterns in your genome. Unlike traditional blood-based metrics of your health such as serum levels, which provide a single snapshot in time, epigenetic biomarkers uniquely offer insights into ongoing biological functions by predicting levels of nutrients, metabolites, and other essential biochemical entities. These epigenetic measurements are based on patterns in your DNA methylation landscape, influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Epigenetic biomarkers provide a more stable and comprehensive view of your health over time, reflecting long-term exposures and trends rather than short-term fluctuations.

