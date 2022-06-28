TruDiagnostic partners with HealthyLongevity.global to offer Biological Age testing in broader worldwide markets

This allows TruDiagnostic to focus on epigenetic research and testing while reaching out to international audiences. Tweet this

HealthyLongevity.global provides logistical support, local compliance guidance, and centralized sample shipping for small businesses. This allows TruDiagnostic to focus on their specialty - epigenetic research and testing - while still reaching out to a wider international audience.

"Biological age testing with epigenetics could revolutionize personalized healthcare surrounding aging and longevity. We think it's important to make our service widely and easily accessible." said Alex Graham, Marketing Coordinator for TruDiagnostic. "We're excited for this new collaboration, and hope to continue growing our international testing availability."

About TruDiagnostic

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company with a focus on multiomics and insights gained from the fluid epigenome. Today, TruDiagnostic is currently involved in several clinical studies to examine the effectiveness of products that claim to offer anti-aging benefits, and research projects to create and validate other algorithms to track aging and disease.

