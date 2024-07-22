TruDoc Joins Forces with e& enterprise to Revolutionize Healthcare Communications in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDoc Healthcare, a telehealth leader, announced a partnership with e& enterprise to transform healthcare communications in the MENA region. This collaboration introduces the engageX solution, powered by the NICE CXone platform, setting a new standard for patient care and accessibility.

The signing ceremony between TruDoc and e& enterprise

The engageX solution marks a major step in TruDoc Healthcare's delivery services, allowing seamless management of patient inquiries across multiple communication channels—voice, chat, email, and video—all through one interface. This ensures comprehensive responses, significantly boosting patient engagement and satisfaction.

"Our commitment to improving patient care through technology has advanced significantly with this partnership with e& enterprise," said Utsaav Pathak, Group Finance Director, TruDoc Healthcare.

"We believe in technology's power in redefining the boundaries of healthcare," said Miguel Angel Villalonga COO of e& enterprise. "Our partnership with TruDoc Healthcare goes beyond integrating the advanced technologies, it's a testament to our shared vision to revolutionize patient care. Through the engageX solution, we are committed to transforming patient experiences into journeys characterized by excellence, accessibility, and innovation. This initiative represents a strategic step in our ongoing quest to harness cutting-edge technologies to make a profound and positive impact on human health worldwide."

"With security and reliability being paramount in healthcare communications, the NICE CXone platform employs advanced encryption protocols, supporting HIPAA compliance and protecting patient data," said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International "This strong security framework builds trust and ensures the safe exchange of sensitive health information."

This collaboration enhances TruDoc's capabilities with AI-driven tools that streamline operations and improve patient interactions, supporting its innovative, patient-centric mission.

About TruDoc Healthcare

TruDoc is a leading telehealth provider, enhancing patient experiences with innovative digital solutions. Focused on high-quality, accessible healthcare, TruDoc uses advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to meet global patient needs.

To learn more, visit www.trudochealth.com

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise merges professional digital services expertise with the capabilities of a technology group to maximize digital potential across various sectors. Using Cloud, Cybersecurity, IoT, and AI, it drives organizations and economies towards a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, e& enterprise delivers innovative digital solutions that support sustainable development, safer cities, and enhanced services in healthcare, education, banking, and more.

With a strong track record in designing, delivering, and operating secure, intelligent digital solutions, e& enterprise provides comprehensive consulting, business modeling, solution design, and support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit www.eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.

About NICE

NICE helps organizations worldwide create extraordinary customer experiences and meet key metrics. Featuring CXone, the world's leading cloud-native customer experience platform, NICE is a global leader in AI-powered CX software for contact centers and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, partner with NICE to enhance customer interactions.

Visit www.nice.com for more information.

