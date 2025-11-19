TruDoc Launches Intelligent, Next-Generation Super Health App

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDoc Healthcare, the largest telehealth provider in the Middle East, has launched its Super Health App in the GCC, and India. The GCC region, driven by significant government investments and strategic national visions, is rapidly becoming a global leader in digital health transformation. This next-generation platform leverages advanced digital health technology to deliver smarter, simpler, and more connected care.

Care, Upgraded: The TruDoc Super Health App brings 24/7 doctor access, AI support, vitals sync, medicine alerts and lab insights into one simple, secure experience on your phone.

"The TruDoc Super Health App brings our complete ecosystem into a single, powerful platform," said Vish Narain, Executive Chairman, TruDoc Healthcare. "For our members globally, that means faster personalized end-to-end care, 24x7 access at their fingertips, and the confidence that all their healthcare needs are completely taken care of in one place."

Launching this Super Health App reflects our core mission to deliver truly accessible and quality digital healthcare at scale. We are now empowering millions in the region with the simplest tools to manage their wellbeing and chronic needs proactively." — Asad Khan, C.E.O., TruDoc Healthcare

Key features on the app

FACIAL SCAN & VITAL SYNC: Check vitals instantly with facial scanning and automatically sync data from wearables.

TRU AI CHATBOT: Access multilingual AI engagement for prescription questions and lab insights.

AI-POWERED LAB REPORT SUMMARIZER: Instantly explains lab results, shows trends, and offers nutrition tips.

REAL-TIME ORDER TRACKING: Track medicine orders and lab tests through the app, WhatsApp, and SMS.

INTEGRATED E-COMMERCE: Order prescriptions, over-the-counter products, and wellness essentials for doorstep delivery.

MEDICINE ALERTS: Smart medicine reminders and check-ins help users stay on schedule and report symptoms.

"With this app, we're not just offering new capabilities. We're building peace of mind for a patient to access all their healthcare data in one place," said Amit Chhajer, Chief Technology Officer. "This enables them to see, understand, and act on their health in a way that's both seamless and engaging."

The Super Health App uses advanced security and privacy controls, follows HIPAA, ISO and GDPR-aligned standards in TruDoc's markets and is available on iOS and Android in the UAE, KSA, India and Globally.

About TruDoc Healthcare

TruDoc Healthcare is the GCC's leading virtual care provider, offering high-quality, accessible services with a "virtual first" approach.

