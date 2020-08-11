True American Hero Mark "OZ" Geist Lauds Goya Workers For Their Courage

Goya Gives, with overwhelming support from consumers, business leaders, community and faith-based organizations, has been able to extend its arms far beyond what was initially thought possible. "I am truly pleased to support a company who has worked through this pandemic at a time when economic activity and education around the globe has come to an abrupt halt. We are proud to join others in providing much needed food and nourishment to those in need," said Mike Brannon, CEO of Brannon Industrial Group, who led the group presenting the donation.

"I thank Goya and its employees for keeping our critical food supply stocked and plentiful. I am humbled to play a part by supporting Goya Gives," said Rick Figueroa, Business and Community Leader.

"We are grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support for our Goya family from our consumers and friends alike. We are proud of our courageous workforce who heroically proclaimed, 'If we don't step up, who will?' Most importantly it is humbling for these courageous Goya family members to be recognized by a true American hero," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Through Goya Gives, a global program committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values, Goya supports each year nearly 300 charitable endeavors, scholarships, and events. In times of desperate need, Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, providing millions of pounds of food worldwide. At the start of the pandemic, the company donated an additional 500,000 pounds of food and 20,000 protective masks to health care providers. During Hurricane Maria Goya donated over 1 million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico, in addition to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, to the people of Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, and Irene. Since 1936, giving back is the heart of Goya and has always been a part of the company's DNA.

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

