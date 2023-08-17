True Anomaly Announces Grand Opening of GravityWorks Spacecraft Manufacturing Facility and Federal Approval to Demonstrate Non-Earth Imaging and Rendezvous and Proximity Operations

The factory addresses demand to develop satellites at scale; NOAA and FCC licenses granted to test and demonstrate Jackal autonomous orbital vehicles currently in production

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly, Inc., the technology company safeguarding global security by ensuring space access and sustainability for all, today hosted the grand opening of its state-of-the-art spacecraft manufacturing facility, GravityWorks, in Centennial, Colo. The company also announced it recently received authorizations from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to perform non-Earth imaging (NEI) and demonstrate rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), respectively, with its Jackal autonomous orbital vehicles (AOVs) currently in production at GravityWorks. These are significant milestones in True Anomaly's mission to define the next generation of space security.

True Anomaly GravityWorks Factory

True Anomaly joins a growing number of aerospace and defense companies that have selected Colorado for their operations. Colorado is home to one of the largest space economies in the country, and headquartering operations in the state helps the company meet its objective of delivering spacecraft fully built in the USA.

True Anomaly's GravityWorks grand opening event was attended by dozens of U.S. government officials and customers, industry partners, and members of the media.

"I'm thrilled to welcome True Anomaly to Colorado's 6th Congressional district," said Congressman Jason Crow. "Colorado's rich aerospace history, deep talent pool, and strong ecosystem of commercial, civil, and military space organizations makes it an ideal location for innovative space companies to thrive. I look forward to following True Anomaly's growth and contributions to space security and sustainability."

Offering a novel, assembly line approach to satellite manufacturing, GravityWorks will be able to produce a fully-tested, mission-ready satellite every five days.

"The GravityWorks facility—including the patent-pending satellite design, engineering processes and world-class talent—is instrumental in True Anomaly's ability to deliver resilient offerings at scale to help the U.S., its allies, and partners meet continuously evolving space security and sustainability challenges," said True Anomaly CEO Even Rogers. "GravityWorks was built to meet any volume of spacecraft our customers will require and to turn tactical problems into innovative solutions at the powerful intersection of hardware, software, and AI."

The 35,000-square-foot facility serves as the home of True Anomaly's Jackal AOVs, the first two of which are slated for launch in February 2024 aboard a SpaceX Transporter-10 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

At the GravityWorks grand opening event, Rogers announced the company recently received a NOAA license to operate Jackal 1 and 2 for commercial remote sensing in NEI, which will include radar, shortwave infrared, longwave infrared, and visible wide and narrow field of view imagery. This variety of sensor phenomenology will enable Jackal to collect data even in poor lighting conditions such as when the spacecraft is in Earth's shadow. In addition to the NOAA authorization, True Anomaly was granted FCC authorizations to conduct on-ground testing of Jackal transmitters and to demonstrate spacecraft-to-spacecraft rendezvous in close proximity with Jackal 1 and 2 once on orbit.

"We appreciate the dedicated public servants at NOAA, FCC, and several other federal agencies for working closely with the True Anomaly team to understand and validate our unique and differentiated approach to space security and sustainability through Jackal's imaging and RPO capabilities," said True Anomaly Chief Legal Officer Matthew Linton. "America wins when our regulatory agencies partner with industry to advance innovation toward critical national interests."

For more information about True Anomaly, visit https://www.trueanomaly.space .

About True Anomaly

True Anomaly builds innovative technology at the intersection of spacecraft, software, and AI to deliver solutions for space security, sustainability, and accessibility. The company empowers the U.S. government, its allies, and partners as well as the commercial space industry to lead safe, resilient operations on orbit to secure life on Earth. To learn more, follow True Anomaly on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE True Anomaly