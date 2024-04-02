True Anomaly Appoints Former Palantir Leader as First Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced business development executive Christina Cook joins a growing team of talent to create a more secure space domain

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly, Inc. , the technology company developing advanced hardware and software systems to ensure the sustainable security of space, today announced the appointment of Christina Cook as the company's first-ever Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Cook will lead True Anomaly's go-to-market strategy, including business development, sales, and partnerships to maximize growth and long-term success.

"I am passionate about delivering cutting-edge technology into the hands of operators and True Anomaly's unique capabilities and mission will give me another opportunity to do just that," Cook said. "I am thrilled to join a team with deep experience in the space domain and to help deploy sustainable solutions for future generations."

Prior to True Anomaly, Cook spent 14 years building Palantir's business from only three customers to an extensive and robust public sector and commercial customer base. Cook's ability to successfully align investor focus with customer needs and expectations position her to deliver durable and sustainable revenue growth. She will also leverage her years of engagement with public sector organizations to further penetrate historically challenging markets, such as the Department of Defense. Her leadership will bolster True Anomaly's ambitions to contribute to a more secure, stable, and sustainable space domain.

"We're excited to welcome Christina to our team as the company enters the next chapter of growth," said True Anomaly CEO & Co-Founder Even Rogers. "Christina is laser-focused on accelerating the delivery of value. Her experience extends across a range of U.S. government customers and she has a proven track record of execution and leadership. Christina will be an invaluable team member for ensuring True Anomaly products and services get into the hands of warfighters rapidly and at scale."

Christina will be based out of the Centennial, Colo., office. Her appointment comes during a period of considerable growth for the company as it also recently announced the hire of Frank Di Pentino as its first Chief Strategy Officer.

To learn more about how True Anomaly is continuing to grow its team, visit https://www.trueanomaly.space/careers .

About True Anomaly

True Anomaly builds innovative technology at the intersection of spacecraft, software, and AI to deliver solutions for space security, sustainability, and accessibility. The company empowers the U.S. government, its allies, and partners as well as the commercial space industry to lead safe, resilient operations on orbit to secure life on Earth.

