True Anomaly Appoints Space Force Alum Frank Di Pentino as Chief Strategy Officer

Decorated space leader joins growing team to spearhead strategic vision and align product development with the emergent needs of the space domain

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly, Inc., the technology company developing advanced hardware and software systems to ensure the sustainable security of space, today announced the appointment of Frank Di Pentino as its first Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, he will enable True Anomaly to establish a sustained competitive advantage in developing space superiority products, anticipating customer needs, and building targeted, differentiated solutions at scale. 

Di Pentino brings extensive expertise to True Anomaly's leadership team, having most recently served as Director of Advanced Concepts, Tactics, and Wargaming at the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Security and Defense Program, where he conceived of and executed the first service-level digital Force Design Wargaming methodology for the service. His previous experience will help True Anomaly blend tools such as analytic wargaming with mature product development practices to rapidly design and prototype mission packages built on the company's end-to-end technology stack that includes the powerful intersection of spacecraft hardware, space operations software, and scalable AI.

"I'm looking forward to leveraging the speed and innovation of private industry to meet the critical need to develop, field, and test the next generation space security architecture," Di Pentino said. "The ability to 'fly, fix, fly' with both hardware and software to address the country's most pressing challenges across the space enterprise is not only compelling, it's a core advantage of True Anomaly's approach."

Di Pentino will be responsible for conceptualizing and maturing asymmetric approaches to solving the country's emergent needs in the space domain. Working closely alongside True Anomaly CEO and Co-Founder, Even Rogers, he will grow the company's product development to bring effective technologies for space security, sustainability, and stability to its customers.

Prior to the Space Force, Di Pentino worked as Senior Principal System Engineer at Integrity Applications, where he conducted orbital debris research, regularly chaired International Astronautical Congress sessions, and served as a space operations subject matter expert for various Air Force wargames. He also held engineering and research positions as a contractor at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and served as an NRO Technology Fellow in 2004 with the task of examining threats to the national security space architecture at the CIA. Di Pentino is also highly decorated within the space industry, receiving the Air Force Meritorious Civilian Service Award, and leading teams that were awarded other highly recognizable honors, such as the U.S. Air Force Analytic Innovation of the Year Award, among other notable awards.

"Frank's contribution to national security space has been historic," Rogers said. "I'm confident he will successfully help lead True Anomaly in envisioning the future of multi-domain national security operations — and the space domain's critical role in this evolution — so we can design, build, and field next-generation technologies that provide a strategic advantage for the U.S., its allies, and partners."

Di Pentino joins True Anomaly's expanding team of C-suite talent, including its newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Mark Seidel, and Chief Information Security Officer, Diana Lovati. He also joins the company during a period of strong growth, following its recent $100M Series B funding round, and as it prepares to launch its first two Jackal autonomous orbital vehicles (AOVs) aboard SpaceX's Transporter-10 mission no earlier than March 1, 2024.

To learn more about how True Anomaly is continuing to grow its team, visit https://www.trueanomaly.space/careers.

About True Anomaly
True Anomaly builds innovative technology at the intersection of spacecraft, software, and AI to deliver solutions for space security, sustainability, and accessibility. The company empowers the U.S. government, its allies, and partners as well as the commercial space industry to lead safe, resilient operations on orbit to secure life on Earth.

