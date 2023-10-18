True Anomaly Appoints Mark Seidel as Chief Financial Officer to Continue Rapid Expansion

Preparing the company for its next stage of growth, Seidel joins a team of industry experts on a mission to deliver space security solutions at scale

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly, Inc., the technology company safeguarding global security by ensuring space access and sustainability for all, today announced the appointment of Mark Seidel as the company's first Chief Financial Officer to spearhead its continued growth.

Seidel brings extensive financial and operational expertise to True Anomaly's team of top talent. With years of experience working with deep technology businesses, he offers unique perspectives on how to manage, grow, and scale startups. At a time when the space security industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, Seidel's number one priority is to ensure True Anomaly is well capitalized and resourced for success at every phase.

"True Anomaly's ambition to become the next defense prime and solve some of space security's most pressing problems is inspiring, and I'm proud to work with a team whose dedication and deep industry knowledge are bringing critical solutions to market," said Mark Seidel, CFO of True Anomaly. "I fundamentally believe True Anomaly is well positioned to not only build a large, enduring business but also to make a difference in the world, and I'm thrilled to join that effort."

Most recently, Seidel served as Vice President of Finance and Strategy at Relativity Space, where he helped scale the business from 200 to 1,000+ employees and raise more than $1.1B in equity capital. Prior to this, he oversaw finance and accounting at a venture-backed startup in Los Angeles and spent more than seven years with Goldman Sachs, where he served as a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division and as the Business Unit Manager for the firm's West Region. He has advised on more than $40B of transactions spanning M&A and financing in both the public and private markets.

Seidel will oversee True Anomaly's finance and accounting functions, leading financial strategy, corporate development, business operations, investor relations, and capital markets and allocation efforts.

"The U.S, its allies, and partners are faced with an increasingly complex space domain and, thus, the critical need for specialized technology to help secure and sustain it," said Even Rogers, Co-Founder and CEO at True Anomaly. "Mark brings the knowledge and passion to help us deliver and scale True Anomaly's solutions at this significant inflection point for national security and the new space economy."

Seidel's appointment further demonstrates the company's momentum toward its mission of delivering space security solutions to customers, ensuring it has the proper infrastructure and resources to execute.

After emerging from stealth with $17M in Series A financing and $50M in total financing to date, True Anomaly has achieved several other milestones this year, including the debut of its Range test and training product and the grand opening of GravityWorks, where the company has produced its first two Jackal autonomous orbital vehicles (AOVs) ahead of launch in February 2024. The company also recently received a $17M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 3 award from the U.S. Space Force to provide Space Domain Awareness solutions.

True Anomaly continues to grow and is actively hiring for positions across all disciplines. To learn more, visit https://www.trueanomaly.space/careers.

About True Anomaly

True Anomaly builds innovative technology at the intersection of spacecraft, software, and AI to deliver solutions for space security, stability, and sustainability. The company empowers the U.S. government, its allies, and partners as well as the commercial space industry to lead safe, resilient operations on orbit to secure life on Earth.

SOURCE True Anomaly